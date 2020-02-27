tennessee-basketball-aims-to-snap-losing-skid-at-arkansas:-live-updates,-game-score

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Tennessee basketball has not gained at Arkansas considering that 2009.

The Vols (15-12, seven-7 SEC) will try to snap a 5-game shedding skid at Bud Walton Arena versus the Razorbacks (17-10, five-nine) on Wednesday (8: 30 p.m. ET, SEC Community).

UT conquer Arkansas 82-61 on Feb. 11.

Tennessee held Arkansas guard Mason Jones to 9 factors on 1-for-10 taking pictures in the to start with assembly.

Jones leads the SEC in scoring with 20.5 factors for each video game and the Vols are one of only 4 teams to limit Jones to less than 10 points.

Isaiah Joe did not play in the first conference. He missed five video games next knee surgical procedures and the Razorbacks lost all five video games.

Joe scored 21 details in his return Saturday from Missouri and manufactured five 3-pointer makes an attempt. He is averaging 16.2 factors for every game.

Tennessee guard Jordan Bowden scored a career-significant 28 points for the Vols in their 73-66 reduction at Auburn on Saturday.