tennessee-basketball-erases-17-position-deficit-to-beat-kentucky-81-seventy-three-at-rupp-arena

Mike Wilson, Knoxville Information Sentinel Printed 8: 00 p.m. ET March 3, 2020 | Up-to-date 11: 27 p.m. ET March three, 2020

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Tennessee basketball has expended the past handful of months on the incorrect close of significant comebacks, on the sad aspect of practically-comebacks and just flat out struggled to end online games.

Tuesday evening at Rupp Arena erased all of those undesirable memories for the Vols.

Tennessee arrived back again from a 17-position deficit in the 2nd 50 % to conquer No. 6 Kentucky 81-73.

John Fulkerson experienced a job-superior 27 points for Tennessee (17-13, 9-eight SEC) to conquer the Wildcats (24-6, 14-3).

Josiah-Jordan James scored all 12 of his points and grabbed all seven rebounds in the second 50 percent. Yves Pons also had 12 2nd-50 percent details.

Autoplay Exhibit Thumbnails Show Captions Very last SlideFuture Slide

Coming again

Tennessee fell behind by 17 for the 2nd time just after Immanuel Quickley drove about Bowden for a 3-level play hardly three minutes into the next half.

Then the Vols arose.

James sparked the run immediately after a sleepy initially fifty percent. He commanded the Vols offense for the remaining 16-furthermore minutes to alter the recreation. He hit a three-pointer and Fulkerson designed a baseline jumper. James dunked, as did Jalen Johnson, and Tennessee shrunk the direct to 51-43.

A Pons 3-pointer reduce the guide to 6. Fulkerson absolutely free throws reduce it to five and a Pons jumper manufactured it 5 yet again.

Then James took the activity into his very own hands — basically. He ripped the ball from Kentucky’s Ashton Hagans and pushed down the floor, tossing to Fulkerson for a 3-position engage in.

Jordan Bowden handed to Fulkerson, who kicked out to James. He swished the 3-pointer and the Vols led 61-60.

Acquainted folly

Tennessee shot 56.five p.c from the subject in the initial half and nonetheless trailed by 11, as a common issue returned.

The Vols, who trimmed their turnover concerns for the earlier three halves — one towards Arkansas and the two against Florida, had difficulties once more.

UT had 8 1st-50 % turnovers, primary to 20 Wildcats points. The Vols experienced 4 of their turnovers throughout a 17-two Kentucky run after the Vols led 9-seven.

Up following

Tennessee hosts Auburn on Saturday (midday ET, ESPN2). Tennessee dropped 73-66 at Auburn on Feb. 22.