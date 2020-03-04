tennessee-basketball-faces-kentucky-at-rupp-arena:-stay-match-score,-updates

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Tennessee basketball is “likely on the street and arguably taking part in the greatest crew in higher education basketball,” Rick Barnes mentioned Monday.

The Vols (16-13, 8-eight SEC) face the No. 6 Wildcats (24-five, 14-two) on Tuesday (9 p.m. ET, ESPN) at Rupp Arena in the again 50 % of the yearly two meetings.

Tennessee dropped 77-64 to Kentucky on Feb. eight in Knoxville, where it experienced received 4 straight versus the Wildcats.

Barnes claimed the Wildcats have enhanced given that the 1st meeting this season.

“(Kentucky has) two gamers that you have to believe, Immanuel Quickley and Nick Richards, are two men you have to search at as player of the yr-variety candidates,” Barnes reported. “There are a great deal of fantastic coaches in our league. No just one has performed a better work than John Calipari. So with that claimed, they are actively playing marvelous defense, they get out in transition. They are as deadly as any workforce you will enjoy in opposition to. If not, they’re going to get into their sets and they are likely to execute.

The Vols dropped at Kentucky past season to snap a method-document 19-sport winning streak. UT was ranked No. 1 for 4 weeks just before the loss.