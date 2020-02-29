tennessee-basketball-hosts-florida-after-two-recreation-losing-streak:-dwell-updates,-rating

Tennessee basketball faces Florida for the to start with and only time this time Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena.

The Vols (15-13, 7-eight SEC) host the Gators (18-10, 10-five) at two p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Tennessee has missing two online games in a row right after blowing a 17-place lead at Auburn final Saturday, then fell 86-69 at Arkansas on Wednesday.

The Vols have not received two in a row considering that hammering Vanderbilt and Ole Overlook in mid-January.

Senior guard Jordan Bowden has been the offensive catalyst for the Vols in the previous two games with a profession-significant 28 points at Auburn and 19 against Arkansas.

“We constantly thought that faster or later he had to snap out of it,” Vols mentor Rick Barnes reported Friday. “All shooters do at some point in time, but the the point that he has continued to perform really tough on protection and he truly tries to do his occupation and he understands what we’re attempting to get accomplished, and you just felt that sooner or later he is going to make some shots.

“I do imagine this, and anyone who plays from us and seems to be at his figures, they all know he is much better than the numbers. We definitely consider that and we just hope he has a solid end right now.”