[tennessee-basketball-hosts-vanderbilt:-live-sport-updates,-score]

Tennessee basketball conquer Vanderbilt in early January following a hard loss in its preceding recreation.

The Vols (14-11, 6-6 SEC) will check out to do the exact same versus the Commodores (nine-16, 1-11) on Tuesday (6: 30 p.m. ET, SEC Network) at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Tennessee shed 63-61 to South Carolina on Saturday. The Vols have not received consecutive video games since it beat Vanderbilt 66-45 on Jan. 18 and Ole Skip 73-48 on Jan. 21.

“I believe Jerry (Stackhouse) has completed a good job, I actually do,” Vols coach Rick Barnes claimed of Vanderbilt on Monday. “When I view them, I think his players have improved. Naturally they went by means of a period of time where by they were in a shooting slump and it damage them. But you glimpse at it, there is not 1 person on their team that has not enhanced considering that when we played them. I feel which is a indicator of wonderful coaching.”

Guard Josiah-Jordan James returned for the Vols versus the Gamecocks after lacking the previous four game titles with a groin injury.

Forward Yves Pons is battling knee tendinitis, which minimal him in exercise very last 7 days.