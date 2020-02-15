[tennessee-basketball-vs.-south-carolina:-are-living-updates,-rating]

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tennessee basketball has its repeat opponent this period Saturday.

The Vols (14-10, six-5 SEC) face South Carolina (15-nine, seven-4) at six p.m. ET on SEC Network. UT is 10- in the past two seasons in frequent-period rematches against SEC opponents.

Tennessee beat South Carolina 56-55 on Jan. 11 in spite of capturing 25.9 percent from the field and 19.4 % from 3-point array.

John Fulkerson drew a cost with 1.4 seconds still left as South Carolina’s A.J. Lawson raced down the court to seal the acquire.

Vols guard Josiah-Jordan James is cleared to return just after lacking the previous 4 online games with a groin injury, according to Rick Barnes.