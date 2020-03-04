Tennessee constitutional law is greatest interpreted by condition, not federal, courts | View

A federal court suggests a cap on damages is not constitutional underneath the Tennessee Structure and our State Supreme Court docket claims it is. The state court docket should have the final say in this circumstance.

The Tennessee Supreme Court’s new feeling in McClay v. Airport Administration Products and services, LLC not only solutions vital queries about state-regulation tort statements, it illustrates why the method of certification respects the authority of Tennessee courts to definitively interpret state law and the Tennessee Constitution.

In McClay, a private harm lawsuit in opposition to a retailer in the Nashville airport, the jury awarded damages to the plaintiff, together with $930,000 for discomfort and struggling and other non-financial damages. When the point out courtroom utilized Tennessee’s $750,000 cap on non-financial damages, and minimized the judgment, the plaintiff challenged the cap as unconstitutional.

This was not the 1st obstacle to a damages cap. In Lindenberg v. Jackson Countrywide Life Insurance plan Company, a plaintiff, whose punitive damages experienced been capped, appealed to the U.S. Courtroom of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, also arguing the regulation violated the Tennessee Structure.

So right here you have two conditions challenging the constitutionality of a point out statute in federal courtroom.

Federal courts have held point out courts from ruling in the past

In Lindenberg, a divided panel of the Sixth Circuit struck down Tennessee’s punitive damages cap less than the Tennessee Constitution without the need of listening to from a Tennessee court, even while all functions had agreed that certification was ideal and the Tennessee Supreme Courtroom had indicated it would reply the problem.

The Lindenberg case was not the initial time a federal court docket refused to let Tennessee courts to interpret the Tennessee Constitution. In George v. Haslam, a federal district court ordered Tennessee officers to recount the votes on Amendment 1 — a constitutional modification related to abortion that Tennessee voters ratified in the 2014 election — based mostly on that court’s mistaken interpretation of the Tennessee Constitution.

The federal district court refused to certify that concern to the Tennessee Supreme Court docket and even disregarded a contrary point out demo court docket decision. Luckily, the federal district court’s determination was quick-lived simply because the Sixth Circuit unanimously rejected the judge’s interpretation of point out legislation, and the U.S. Supreme Court docket denied even more overview. But the friction that circumstance created amongst the state and federal court docket very easily could have been averted by certification.

In McClay, Federal Choose Eli Richardson followed precedent certifying the situation to our highest condition court docket and requesting its interpretation and steering. In a vast majority Viewpoint, the Supreme Courtroom identified that the statutory cap on noneconomic damages does not violate the right to trial by jury, the doctrine of separation of powers, or the equal safety provisions of the Tennessee Constitution.

Federal judges should not usurp the authority of point out judges

Now what? A federal court docket claims a cap on damages is not constitutional under the Tennessee Constitution and our Condition Supreme Courtroom says it is.

The Sixth Circuit’s conclusion in Lindenberg is not the remaining term. Under our federal program, the Tennessee Supreme Court’s choice about point out regulation will constantly prevail above a opposite selection by a federal court. Nonetheless, Lindenberg muddies the waters, creates uncertainty for litigants, and encourages forum searching.

The federal courts enjoy an essential role in preserving our liberty, equally by serving as a test on the other branches of the federal govt and by ensuring that state actions are regular with the U.S. Constitution. But when it will come to what the Tennessee Constitution usually means, absolutely everyone is superior off when deciphering Tennessee constitutional legislation is left to Tennessee courts.

Herbert Slatery is the legal professional common of Tennessee.

