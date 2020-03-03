tennessee-football-spring-game-won’t-be-televised,-available-via-sec-network-plus-streaming

CLOSE

Tennessee football’s spring game will not be televised and instead will be available via SEC Network-plus digital-only streaming.

ESPN and the SEC Network announced the spring game programming schedule Monday.

Tennessee’s spring game is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET April 18 at Neyland Stadium. SEC Network will televise Kentucky vs. Missouri softball at 4 p.m. ET that day.

The SEC Network is scheduled to air whip-around coverage – navigating from one game to another – from 2-4 p.m. ET on April 18. That whip-around coverage will feature the Alabama and Georgia spring games and a portion of the Florida spring game.

Auburn and LSU will have their spring games broadcast on ESPN2. Those are the only SEC teams that will have their games televised in their entirety, not including digital-only streaming broadcasts.

It marks a change from the past four years, when every spring game was televised either on the SEC Network or an ESPN network.

SEC Network-plus provides digital-only programming via the WatchESPN streaming app, which can be accessed via smartphone, tablet, computer or other streaming device. It’s free as long as you have a subscription to a television service that includes the SEC Network.

Here’s the TV schedule for SEC spring games.

April 3: Vanderbilt (SEC Network-plus), 8 p.m.

April 4: South Carolina (SEC Network-plus), 1 p.m.

April 11: Kentucky (SEC Network-plus), noon

April 11: Mississippi State (SEC Network-plus), 12: 30 p.m.

April 11: Whip-around coverage (SEC Network), 1-4 p.m.

April 11: Auburn (ESPN2), 2 p.m.

April 11: Missouri (SEC Network-plus), 2 p.m.

April 18: LSU (ESPN2), 1 p.m.

April 18: Florida (SEC Network-plus), 1 p.m.

April 18: Whip-around coverage (SEC Network), 2-4 p.m.

April 18: Georgia (SEC Network-plus), 2 p.m.

April 18: Alabama (SEC Network-plus), 2 p.m.

April 18: Tennessee (SEC Network-plus), 4 p.m.

April 18: Texas A&M (SEC Network-plus), 7 p.m.

April 18: Mississippi (SEC Network-plus), 7: 30 p.m.

April 25: Arkansas (SEC Network-plus), TBD

