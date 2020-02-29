tennessee-football’s-darel-middleton-arrested-on-two-prices

Tennessee defensive lineman Darel Middleton was arrested Saturday morning on misdemeanor prices of domestic assault and public intoxication following allegations that he twice shoved his girlfriend, resulting in her injuries.

An officer responded to connect with at two: 44 a.m. Saturday for an incident that allegedly occurred in an alley behind Walgreen’s on Cumberland Avenue. Middleton was arrested nearby at The Typical at Knoxville flats.

“We’re informed of the incident, and we’re collecting much more data,” UT team spokesman Monthly bill Martin mentioned.

Middleton, 23, twice shoved his girlfriend to the floor right after combating with a male close friend, in accordance to an on the web arrest warrant. Middleton was jealous of a person of his girlfriend’s male buddies, “turned pretty offended” and started battling with his possess mate, in accordance to the report.

Middleton’s girlfriend attempted to break up the combat, and her boyfriend shoved her to the floor, in accordance to the report. Right after hugging her and apologizing, he then shoved her once again, according to the report.

When law enforcement positioned Middleton at the apartment elaborate, he smelled of liquor and experienced “blood shot eyes and slurred speech,” in accordance to the on the web arrest warrant.

His girlfriend experienced a scrape on her left knee that resulted from Middleton shoving her the second time, in accordance to the report.

The law enforcement report stated that Middleton’s girlfriend was “crying and appeared to be in fear” when an officer spoke with her at the condominium elaborate.

Middleton, a senior, is a junior faculty transfer who performed in superior college at Oak Ridge. He finished with 28 tackles last time in his to start with time with the Vols. He performed in every single match and manufactured six begins.

