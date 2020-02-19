[Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee will not cease Nicholas Sutton’s execution]

Adam Tamburin, The Tennessean Released 11: 41 a.m. CT Feb. 19, 2020 | Updated 11: 50 a.m. CT Feb. 19, 2020

Gov. Invoice Lee announced Tuesday he would not intervene to quit the execution of dying row inmate Nicholas Todd Sutton later this 7 days.

Lee rejected a plea for mercy from Sutton’s attorneys, who stated he experienced been reformed guiding bars, heading from a killer to a daily life-saver.

“After very careful consideration of Nicholas Sutton’s ask for for clemency and a comprehensive assessment of the situation, I am upholding the sentence of the Condition of Tennessee and will not be intervening,” a assertion from the governor, indicated.

Accounts from seven current and former correction officers were bundled in Sutton’s plea for mercy. They praised his transformation in glowing terms.

Sutton, 58, was convicted of killing four persons, which include his grandmother Dorothy Sutton, his high school buddy John Large and Charles Almon. He was sentenced to loss of life for his involvement in the stabbing and killing of fellow inmate Carl Estep in 1985.

Sutton chosen the electrical chair for his execution, amid issues that Tennessee’s controversial lethal injection technique leads to a torturous death.

If Sutton’s execution moves forward as predicted Thursday, it will mark the fourth execution during Lee’s time period.

Dying row inmate Donnie Edward Johnson, 68, died by lethal injection on May 16. Stephen Michael West, 56, died by electrocution on Aug. 15. Lee Hall, 53, died by electrocution on Dec. five.

Attain Adam Tamburin at 615-726-5986 and [email protected] Stick to him on Twitter @tamburintweets.

