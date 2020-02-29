KNOXVILLE, TN—John Fulkerson’s first three points in his career as Tennessee beat rival Gators 63-58 on Saturday, preventing a fierce Florida return to set a record for the season’s best win 22 points including. .

Tennessee [16-13, 8-8 SEC] led 19 points with nine minutes remaining, but the Gators returned their claws behind Treman and Kelly Black Sear Jr.

Florida [18-11, 10-6] approached 1 point in the last three minutes, but Full Carson did some clutch play, Vols hit enough free throws to get the season’s best win Recorded.

Vols beat Florida four times in a row, winning five of the last six against the Gator.

Tennessee defense placed the clamp in Florida early in the year, forcing turnovers, prosecutions, and shotclocking violations.

With 16-3 runs highlighted by three back-to-back pointers in Jordan-Boden and Santiago Veskovi, Vols brought the lead 32-17 in halftime and closed the half.

Tennessee widened spectators to 48-29, including former UT quarterback Great Heath Schuler and basketball star Dale Ellis, who had jerked play.

Some good ball moves, starting with Vescovi’s head-to-head pass, ended with Fulkerson Dunk and 48:29 Tennessee lead, with 11:44 remaining.

Mann and Blackshear Jr. stimulated a Florida comeback. The Gators cut their Tennessee lead to 55-54 in a 25-7 run and cut the remaining three minutes.

However, Full Carson swiped three pointers [the first three pointers of his career were only the second attempt] when the shot clock expired, to maintain Vols almost before the remaining volume Soared above the rim for putback dunk.

Josiah-Jordan James finished 12 points on Vols, Vescovi finished 11 points, and Jordan Bowden finished 10 points.

Blackshear Jr., a graduate who studied Tennessee when he transferred to Florida from Virginia Tech, finished with 20 points to lead the Gators. Noah Rock finished with 15 points and Mann won all nine of his points late.

ROCKY TOP HOMECOMING

Florida freshman guard Ques Glover played back home. Knoxville natives attended freshman Drew Pemba, Tennessee, and his teammate Beardenhai.

Grabber was 0 for 1 from the field in 19 minutes. Pembar missed his second straight game during the concussion protocol.

Glover and Pembar played Fortnite together during the week leading up to the game, but said that Glover was not talking about garbage.

Grover joined the game at the Thompson Bowling Arena as he grew up, and many friends and family supported him on the stand. Unfortunately, he said he had left high school and had not received an offer from Tennessee.

Sweet surprise

Tennessee freshman guard Santiago Veskovi got surprises from his family. His parents Pablo and Laura, and his sister Lucia, went to Knoxville for the first time from Montevideo, Uruguay. They creeped behind Beskovy before the match, and the family shared a large group hug when the family realized he was them. Beskovy is a middle-year admission student who arrived in Tennessee on December 28.

Big Picture

Florida looks safe in the NCAA tournament, with two regular season games remaining, but the Gators have not helped their resume with a road loss to a team not near the NCAA bubble.

There will be no NCAA tournaments in the future unless Tennessee enters the SEC tournament and wins, but defeating rivals is always a good motive. There are two more opportunities to end the regular season in the match between Kentucky and Auburn.

next

Florida: Gators are in Georgia at 7 pm on March 4. ET

Tennessee: Vols is in Kentucky on March 3 at 9 pm. ET

