tennessee-lady-vols-keep-away-from-matching-program’s-worst-shedding-streak-with-get-around-vanderbilt

Will Backus, Knoxville Released 11: 00 a.m. ET Feb. 23, 2020 | Current four: 08 p.m. ET Feb. 23, 2020

Last period, a reduction to Vanderbilt in Knoxville capped what appeared like a nightmare for the Tennessee women’s basketball workforce.

It was the initial reduction in Knoxville for the Woman Vols versus the Commodores, a further very low point in a 12 months stuffed with valleys, together with the worst losing skid in modern day plan heritage at 6 online games.

In determined will need of a earn to keep away from matching that program reduced, the Lady Vols welcomed Vanderbilt to town on Sunday in the wake of a 5-activity conference dropping streak, 4 of which had been to groups rated in the Major 25.

They avoided matching record, and setting a history for the worst convention losing streak, with a 67-63 win over the Commodores at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Autoplay Present Thumbnails Present Captions Last SlideUpcoming Slide

“Of course genuinely energized to get back in the acquire column,” Tennessee coach Kellie Harper explained. “It was a hard sport, but I am very pleased of our team.”

It was the initial gain for Tennessee (18-nine, 8-6 SEC) because it really is past game versus Vanderbilt on Jan. 30.

Horston’s resurgence

On a staff that has been just one of the worst in the country in terms of turnovers, averaging 17.four for every recreation, Tennessee freshman guard Jordan Horston has been the worst offender.

Horston, who commenced in 22 online games this season, accounted for 120 of the team’s 453 turnovers. That led to her eventual part as a bench player, dropping her beginning place to Rae Burrell in the LSU activity on Feb. 13.

Horston was the 2nd player off the bench towards Vanderbilt, just after forward Jaiden McCoy, but Horston was 1 of Tennessee’s most productive offensive alternatives, scoring 16 points.

She had 14 details in the 1st fifty percent.

Maybe additional crucial than her scoring production, she turned the ball more than two times, the very first time because Tennessee’s earlier earn about Vanderbilt on Jan. 30 that she’s experienced much less than five turnovers in a game.

“Hearing that I only had two turnovers currently is a large action for me,” Horston stated. “I have been really making an attempt to concentrate in on not turning the ball about. Likely into the event, I experience pretty happy about that.”

The Shoe Participate in

Just one of Tennessee’s most significant moments arrived late in the fourth quarter when Burrell misplaced her shoe on the tail close of a defensive possession.

She sprinted down the court to perform offense with shoe in hand. When she attained the leading of the essential, she took a minute to put her shoe back again on and motioned for the ball.

Driving to the ideal aspect of the lane seconds after placing her shoe again on, she finished at the rim and drew an and-one to spearhead a six- Tennessee run that put it up 61-56 with 4 minutes remaining.

“I was attempting to get back again in the engage in, just get my shoe on as quick as probable,” Burrell stated. “Just shove my foot in there actual swift and try to get back again to what we were being undertaking on offense.”

Vanderbilt’s outlook

Vanderbilt (13-14, 3-11) now occupies the No. 13 place in the SEC, and the Commodores are battling with Auburn for the No. 12 seed.

No matter, it’s likely that those two will enjoy in the 1st spherical of the SEC Tournament, as the No. 12 and No. 13 seeds enjoy in Game one on March four.

If Vanderbilt ended up to get previous the initial round, a day with the No. 5 seed would await, a place at this time occupied by No. 16 Kentucky, though LSU or even Tennessee could slip into that spot with a robust finish and a Kentucky slide.

Up subsequent

The Girl Vols will welcome Ole Miss out on to Thompson-Boling Arena at seven p.m. ET Thursday for the ultimate house match of the year.

Seniors Kamera Harris and Lou Brown will be honored as a element of Senior Working day festivities.