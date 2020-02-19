[tennessee-loss-of-life-row-inmate-nicholas-sutton-chooses-final-food-right-before-scheduled-execution]

Travis Dorman, Knoxville Published three: 37 p.m. ET Feb. 19, 2020 | Current three: 40 p.m. ET Feb. 19, 2020

Death row inmate Nicholas Todd Sutton has preferred his past meal ahead of his scheduled execution Thursday.

Sutton, 58, ordered fried pork chops, mashed potatoes with gravy and peach pie with vanilla ice product, in accordance to the Tennessee Section of Correction.

Death row inmates commonly have a $20 limit for their final meal.

Just after midnight Tuesday, Sutton was moved into a cell following to the loss of life chamber and put on dying enjoy, a three-working day interval of greater supervision and safety forward of an inmate’s execution date.

On Wednesday, Gov. Invoice Lee said he will not intervene to quit the execution. If Sutton’s death sentence is carried out as envisioned, it will mark the fourth execution all through Lee’s phrase.

Sutton was convicted of killing 4 people today, which include his grandmother, Dorothy Sutton.

He was 18 decades previous in December 1979, when he knocked his grandmother unconscious and threw her into a river to drown in East Tennessee’s Hamblen County.

Immediately after jurors identified him responsible of murder, Sutton confessed he experienced presently killed John Huge, his 19-year-aged buddy from higher school, and Charles Almon, 46, in North Carolina. He took plea promotions and received two additional daily life sentences in their killings.

Sutton hadn’t served five yrs in prison when he and yet another inmate fatally stabbed Carl Estep, a convicted boy or girl rapist from Knoxville, in a cell at Morgan County Regional Correctional Facility on Jan. 15, 1985.

This time, a jury convicted Sutton of first-diploma murder and sentenced him to die.

Sutton’s authorized team urged the governor to shift Sutton off death row and allow him to provide life devoid of parole rather. Present-day and previous corrections officers lined up together with jurors and family of some of Sutton’s victims to guidance the bid for mercy, expressing Sutton reworked himself into a model inmate who saved lives whilst in prison.

Sutton, 1 of dozens of loss of life row inmates who argued Tennessee’s lethal injection protocol quantities to point out-sanctioned torture, chose to die in the electric chair. Tennessee’s primary process of execution is deadly injection, but inmates convicted of crimes right before 1999 can decide on electrocution as a substitute.

Sutton would be the fifth gentleman to choose electrocution given that 2018 and the to start with man or woman at any time set to death in Tennessee for killing a fellow inmate.

