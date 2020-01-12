Tennessee, mother of 8, was shot and killed in the back seat of the car with her children

Loading...

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) – A mother of eight was shot dead outside her SUV in Memphis on Wednesday afternoon while on the phone with her friend and some of her children in the back seat.

The Memphis police said around 6:00 p.m. that a woman was shot in a house on 5000 block on Colewood Avenue, just steps from her own residence. The family identified the WREG victim as 35-year-old Chair Walker, a mother of eight children.

Walker’s cousin Jarvis Fluker said she was persecuted and killed by someone she knew.

“Very difficult. The whole family is broken at the moment,” said Fluker. No way to start the new year. Not a happy new year. “

He said Walker drove to a family member’s house when someone she knew started chasing her and then shot her. She stopped in front of a stranger’s house and screamed for help, only about 150 meters from her family’s house.

Fluker said that it is very bad for him as well as for Walker’s girlfriend she spoke to on the phone when the incident happened.

“She heard her scream, but she heard two shots and then said she didn’t hear anything else,” said Fluker.

Fluker said two of Walker’s children, 5 months old and 1 year old, were in the back seat when their mother was shot in the car.

Police later said the shootout may have started as a domestic situation between Walker and someone she knew, but they did not identify that person.

They said they believed Walker was trying to get away from her attacker when she stopped at Colewood’s house, but it is not known why because she had no known link to this address.

Police said the suspect was a 5-foot-6-inch black with a dark complexion and goatee. He was wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. The suspect may have left the scene in a gray Nissan.

A Gofundme account was created in honor of Chaire Walker. Click here to donate.

