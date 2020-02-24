[tennessee-physicians-spouse-with-barbershops-to-help-save-lives]

(WSMV)— Masters Barber Shop in Nashville, Tennessee has teamed up with Vanderbilt Health-related Centre to encourage fireplace overall health.

Pharmacist Jarod Parish is now at the shop having people’s blood stress, sharing the effects, and when important, prescribing prescription drugs.

The target of this barber store study is to make wellbeing care extra available, to meet individuals exactly where they are.

“If you just enable a single individual with their blood tension, you are saving one life. That indicates every thing,” said Parish.

This study has currently been successful in other states and, if it succeeds right here, Vanderbilt options to increase it to even much more barbershops and they hope to start off screening for substantial cholesterol and diabetes as perfectly.

