[tennessee-soccer-hires-new-director-of-communications-bill-martin]

Bill Martin has spent the past 19 a long time working in athletics communications at three SEC schools.

He will start off his 20th calendar year by joining a new SEC personnel. Tennessee on Tuesday introduced Martin as its assistant athletics director for soccer communications.

“I am thrilled to sign up for the Tennessee Athletic Office and operate instantly with the Vol football method,” Martin stated in a faculty information release. “Tennessee Athletics is a strong and custom-prosperous brand name that I have constantly experienced huge regard for. I am grateful to Affiliate Athletic Director Tom Satkowiak, Director of Athletics Phillip Fulmer and coach Jeremy Pruitt for this amazing option. I seem ahead to developing quite a few associations in just the entire group and guaranteeing we aggressively advertise and share the productive stories of Tennessee soccer.”

Some private information. Friday will be my final working day @HailState as I be part of @Vol_Sports as Assistant Athletic Director for Football Communications. Thank you Starkville for an incredible 6 decades that Ali and I will cherish for the rest of our lives. #HailState // #PoweredByTheTpic.twitter.com/0fml1qBUvM — Bill Martin (@MSUBillMartin) February 18, 2020

Martin’s tenure at Tennessee will start Feb. 24. He will fill the position vacated by Zach Stipe, who labored at Tennessee for a few seasons ahead of departing to move to Ohio with his family.

Martin, 37, oversaw the athletics communications division at Mississippi State for the previous 6 a long time as the senior affiliate athletics director for communications. He was the lead get in touch with for Bulldogs soccer and also managed the media relations section accountable for 16 varsity sports.

He worked for six yrs at LSU, his alma mater, prior to his stint in Starkville. Martin was the top communications assistant for football and the key speak to for women’s basketball at LSU, exactly where he bought his begin in the athletics communications discipline in 2001 as a college student intern.

Martin was a put up-graduate interaction intern at Florida in 2008, when he worked closely with the Gators’ men’s and women’s golf teams and assisted with men’s basketball publicity.

“Invoice represents a large-time retain the services of at an fascinating time,” Fulmer said in a university news launch. “He is an SEC lifer with an outstanding standing who has designed robust relationships in the course of our region and all of faculty soccer. Our plan has a large amount of positive momentum ideal now, and Invoice is going to participate in a crucial purpose in maximizing that and showcasing all the fantastic things taking place around Tennessee soccer.”