tennessee-state’s-chris-rowland-is-black-college-football-participant-of-the-yr

Tennessee Point out broad receiver Chris Rowland was named the 2019 Black College or university Football Participant of the Yr.

The former Ravenwood star gained the award during the Black School Soccer Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Atlanta on Feb.15.

Rowland set a Historically Black Faculty and College record with 104 receptions this past year, eclipsing the mark of 103 established by Jerry Rice in 1984.

Rowland created the All-Ohio Valley Meeting 1st team as a extensive receiver and return professional and was the offensive participant of the yr.

He was the only Division I player to rating a touchdown on a kick return, punt return, reception and speeding try.

After main the FCS in acquiring yards for every recreation (119.8), Rowland was picked to engage in in the NFL Gamers Affiliation Collegiate Bowl.

“Chris experienced a person of the most prolific seasons as a extensive receiver in HBCU historical past,” said James Harris, a previous NFL quarterback and Black School Football Hall of Fame trustee. “He is a terrific testomony to the expertise in Black School Soccer, and I desire him effectively in the next chapter of his football vocation.”

Other finalists for the award provided Alcorn Point out quarterback Felix Harper, North Carolina A&T running again Jah-Maine Martin and Florida A&M quarterback Ryan Stanley.

Rowland also was finalist for the Walter Payton Award that goes to the FCS participant of the year.

