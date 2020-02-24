tennessee-supreme-court-docket-sets-two-new-execution-dates-for-2020

Near

The Tennessee Supreme Court on Monday established dates for two additional executions in 2020, even further cementing the state’s standing as a national outlier as use of the death penalty carries on a broad decline.

The most current purchase from the state’s superior court sets execution dates for Byron Lewis Black and Pervis Tyrone Payne.

Black, 63, will be executed Oct. 8, in accordance to the order.

Black was sentenced to loss of life soon after his convictions for the 1988 murders of his girlfriend, Angela Clay, and her two daughters, Latoya and Lakeisha Clay in Nashville.

Payne’s execution was set for Dec. three.

Payne, 52, was convicted for the 1987 murders of Charisse Christopher and her two-12 months-outdated daughter, Lacie, in Memphis. Payne also was convicted of intent to murder Christopher’s 3-yr-aged son, Nicholas.

Tennessee had long gone a long time with out executing any death row inmates. But 7 people have been set to loss of life since August 2018, with sentences becoming carried out at a steady clip.

Nicholas Todd Sutton was set to dying on Feb. 20. Black and Payne sign up for two other dying row inmates with execution dates in the coming months.

The condition Supreme Court previously ordered Oscar Franklin Smith to be put to loss of life on June 4. Harold Wayne Nichols’s execution is set for Aug. four.

There is no signal that officers plan to slow the speed of executions. The point out attorney standard has placed pending requests for execution dates for 5 more loss of life row inmates.

