Tennessee Titans 28-12 Baltimore Ravens: Derrick Henry walks 195 meters while the Titans Ravens stun

Loading...

% MINIFYHTML9fe518389d33ca949e8c2a3de5b249229%

% MINIFYHTML9fe518389d33ca949e8c2a3de5b2492210%

% MINIFYHTML9fe518389d33ca949e8c2a3de5b2492211%

% MINIFYHTML9fe518389d33ca949e8c2a3de5b2492212%

Henry has now played more than 180 meters in each of his last three games.

Derrick Henry won 195 meters on the ground and threw a three-part touchdown pass to lead the Tennessee Titans to a 28-12 victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

It was the second great consecutive play-off performance for Henry, who placed the sixth-placed Titans (11-7) in a win to advance to the Super Bowl.

“Look at us working,” Henry said in the CBS broadcast. “We don’t talk too much. We just work and believe in others. That is our mentality, going out and working. That is our mentality, focused on business.”

Ryan Tannehill threw two touchdowns despite the fact that he only had 88 passing yards and also ran for a score when the Titans defeated the Ravens (14-3).

Tannehill has so far thrown less than 100 meters in both postseason games, with Henry leading the way.

Jurrell Casey contributed a large bag of striptease, while Kevin Byard and Kenny Vaccaro registered interceptions.

Henry has rushed 377 yards in the two play-off wins. He had set a franchise record of 182 meters on the ground in last week’s wild card victory over the New England Patriots before breaking the Crows again.

New era in New England?

With the departure of the coaches, the first postseason exit since 2010 and doubts about the future of Tom Brady, we wonder what the future is for the New England Patriots.

Henry is the first player in NFL history with 180 or more yards on the ground in three consecutive games.

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson completed 31 of 59 passes for 365 yards, one touchdown, the two teams and the lost ball. He ran for 143 yards on 20 carry’s, but it took almost 49 minutes to bring the Ravens to the end zone.

Jackson had received heavy tips to reach his first Super Bowl this season

His team fell despite a 530-300 lead in total attack.

“I had many mistakes: three sales. That should not happen,” Jackson said later. “But they started playing outside and we started slowly. We just have to do better next time.”

Tennessee started scoring with two touchdowns and maintained a 14-6 lead at half-time before the third quarter was dominated.

Henry ran 117 meters in the third quarter, including a 66-meter burst in the third and one to move the ball to Baltimore’s six-meter-long line.

On the third and goal of the three, Henry took the direct hit and stopped behind the line before he ascended to throw a perfect jump pass to Corey Davis, increasing the lead to 21-6 with 6:54 remaining in the third room.

“I’m just trying to find the right time to call and use it,” Vrabel said about the trick game. “It was very well executed.”

During Baltimore’s next scrimmage game, Casey took Jackson’s ball during the looting, and teammate Jeffery Simmons recovered in Baltimore 20.

Six games later, Tannehill kept the ball in option, broke a tackle and scored in the third and goal of the first to be 28-6 with 4:16 remaining in the third.

The 49ers beat the Vikings with a dominant victory

The San Francisco 49ers dominated in a 27-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs.

Baltimore finally found the end zone when Jackson threw a 15-meter touch-pass to Hayden Hurst with another 11:04 in the game. Ravens’ two-point pass was incomplete.

Tannehill got Tennessee moving early by throwing a 12-meter touchdown pass to Jonnu Smith, who made a fantastic juggling shot with 3:36 in the first quarter.

3:54 Watch the highlights of the NFC Division Round game between the Vikings and the 49ers.

View the highlights of the NFC division game between the Vikings and the 49ers.

He threw another 15-second score pass in the second quarter when Kalif Raymond made a 45-meter touchdown after throwing Marlon Humphrey on Baltimore.

Justin Tucker kicked field goals of 49 and 22 in the second quarter for the Ravens, who finished 0-4 in the fourth attempt, including two fourths and one failure.

At the start of the game, Baltimore had not stopped the entire season in fifteen minutes and one.

Tennessee will travel in the AFC Championship Game next weekend to the winner of the Sunday game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs, his first appearance in the game since 2002.