[tennessee-vols-blow-seventeen-level-guide-at-auburn-to-drop-for-fourth-straight-time-vs.-tigers]

Feb. 22, 2020

AUBURN, Ala. — Jordan Bowden drove in and swished a floater at Auburn on Saturday to place the Vols forward by 17.

The Tennessee guard had 24 details then to set the Vols in management to snap a 3-sport losing streak from the No. 12 Tigers.

Scarcely 6 minutes afterwards, the Vols trailed by a single — an 18- Auburn operate erasing Tennessee’s massive direct as a result of a mix of remarkable scoring and lousy UT turnovers.

Tennessee blew its big direct at Auburn, falling 73-66.

Bowden experienced a vocation-significant 28 points for the Vols (15-12, seven-7 SEC) in opposition to the Tigers (23-four, 10-4).

The turnover tear

Tennessee experienced 4 turnovers in the remaining two minutes to eliminate at South Carolina last Saturday. It had 3 in the last moment towards Vanderbilt on Tuesday to let the Commodores shrink a 12-level lead to two.

The challenge was the very same Saturday.

Tennessee experienced 6 turnovers in four: 17 in the second fifty percent, turning a 15-place lead into a four-point lead that ultimately vanished.

The turnover run begun with Auburn’s Allen Flanigan stripped Jalen Johnson in the paint. John Fulkerson experienced again-to-back turnovers, which includes throwing a move to no one particular that rolled for a backcourt violation.

Bowden missing his dribble, spinning the ball straight to the Tigers. Josiah-Jordan James turned about the ball in the paint.

Then Bowden was known as for a 10-next violation.

Fouling Fulkerson

Fulkerson picked up his 1st foul 50 seconds into the game. He obtained his 2nd barely two minutes later on.

The junior, who averaged 18.8 details in his past five game titles, sat on the bench for the rest of the 1st 50 %. His only initial-50 percent stat was a turnover.

Tennessee had 11 1st-50 percent turnovers, but experienced a large shooting fifty percent. UT shot 52 per cent, led by Bowden’s great 5-for-five. He experienced 17 1st-half points, as Tennessee led 41-33.

Up subsequent

Tennessee plays at Arkansas on Wednesday (8: 30 p.m. ET, SEC Community).