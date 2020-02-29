tennessee-vols-enable-a-19-issue-guide-slip-to-1,-but-hold-on-to-defeat-florida-gators

Mike Wilson, Knoxville News Sentinel Posted one: 00 p.m. ET Feb. 29, 2020 | Up to date four: 44 p.m. ET Feb. 29, 2020

It almost took place once more.

A 7 days after blowing a 17-level lead at Auburn, Tennessee’s 19-stage lead tumbled to a single towards Florida on Saturday.

But then John Fulkerson happened.

The Tennessee ahead buried his initial profession three-pointer — a shot-clock beating heave as he fell to his correct. Then he flushed a Jordan Bowden skipped layup with 46.6 seconds still left to place Tennessee up 4.

Tennessee survived 63-58 versus Florida driving Fulkerson’s 22 factors.

Josiah-Jordan James had a terrific initially fifty percent for the Vols (16-13, eight-8 SEC). He finished with 12 points, eight rebounds and 6 helps in 40 minutes.

Kerry Blackshear, the grad transfer who seriously considered the Vols in the offseason, experienced 20 for Florida (18-11, 10-six).

Second-fifty percent scare

Tennessee took a 19-position lead with its prettiest offensive possession of the day. Santiago Vescovi tossed a at the rear of-the-head move to Yves Pons, who swung to James, who chucked a two-handed go to Fulkerson for an open up dunk and a 48-29 direct.

Then it acquired lousy.

Florida scored 6 straight and UT mentor Rick Barnes identified as a timeout. Vescovi scored out of the timeout in advance of Florida scored eight straight to lower UT’s direct to 50-43.

The Vols obtained back to a nine-place direct with a pair of blocks and a Fulkerson jumper. But Fulkerson missed back again-to-again 1-and-types, leaving Florida with space to near.

Blackshear, who scored 15 next-50 % factors, scored seven straight to get Florida within 54-52 on a 23-six operate.

Florida pulled inside of one just after a pair of Blackshear cost-free throws ahead of Fulkerson strike his 3-pointer with two: 24 to perform for a four-point lead. His putback dunk gave Tennessee a 4-position direct once more with significantly less than a moment to play.

Noah Locke scored 10 of his 15 points in the second 50 % for Florida. Tre Mann scored all nine of his factors following halftime.

Stifling early defense

Florida’s Scottie Lewis passed up a three-pointer halfway by means of the initial 50 % and drove for an open up layup. He created it to pull the Gators in just 16-14 with nine: 49 to participate in just before halftime.

Tennessee did not make it possible for Florida to score from the area once again in the very first 50 percent. The Gators skipped their following 10 field-goal attempts and scored only three details at the free-throw line.

Florida’s 17 details were the fewest the Vols permitted in a to start with 50 % this time.

The Vols had no this kind of troubles scoring early. James drove baseline and passed for a Pons dunk, then tipped in a Vescovi skipped jumper. Vescovi assisted Bowden for a three-pointer and strike one of his possess for a 10- run and Tennessee took a double-digit guide for the very first time.

Massive recruiting visitor

Tennessee hosted five-star forward Jabari Smith on Saturday. The Tyrone (Georgia) Sandy Creek product is the No. 5 recruit in the nation in the 247Sporting activities Composite.

The 6-foot-10, 210-pound Smith also has delivers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU and Ole Overlook amid many others.

Up following

Tennessee faces Kentucky on Tuesday (9 p.m. ET, ESPN). Kentucky defeat Tennessee 77-64 on Feb. eight.