tennessee’s-2nd-half-comeback-torched-by-mason-jones-in-highway-decline-at-arkansas

Mike Wilson, Knoxville Revealed 7: 30 p.m. ET Feb. 26, 2020 | Up to date 11: 46 p.m. ET Feb. 26, 2020

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Tennessee did anything special in limiting Arkansas guard Mason Jones to only 9 details in early February.

Just how special it was became completely obvious Wednesday.

Jones — the SEC’s foremost scorer — torched the Vols for 40 minutes, but dialed up his engage in in the final 14 minutes. He converted a three-position perform immediately after Tennessee received in two in the second fifty percent and dominated the last run with a barrage of devastating three-pointers.

“That is as fantastic a overall performance as we have observed all year from us,” Vols mentor Rick Barnes explained.

Tennessee misplaced at Arkansas for the sixth straight time as Jones scored 37 points in the 86-69 defeat.

“We just weren’t fantastic plenty of tonight defensively to acquire the match on the highway,” Barnes reported.

Jordan Bowden led Tennessee (15-13, 7-eight SEC) with 19 factors. Bowden, John Fulkerson and Yves Pons blended for 46 of UT’s 69 points at Arkansas (18-10, 6-9).

Tennessee was 17 of 27 at the totally free-throw line and four of 17 from 3-position vary. Bowden made all four.

Jones lights it up

Tennessee was a person of only 4 groups to limit Jones to less than 10 details this time when Tennessee beat Arkansas 82-61 on Feb. 11.

Jones did not have a difficulty scoring Wednesday. The SEC’s leading scorer experienced 11 of Arkansas’ first 16 points as the Razorbacks bolted to a 16-three lead.

UT held Jones to 9 points on one-for-10 shooting in the initial assembly. He was 11-for-19 capturing with three 3-pointers Wednesday.

Isaiah Joe, who did not engage in in the before meeting thanks to harm, scored 22 factors.

“They were being the difference, if you imagine about it,” Barnes mentioned. “Mason Jones was fantastic. We experienced no solution for him.”

Virtually comeback young children

Barnes named a timeout only 57 seconds into the next 50 %, and a distinctive Tennessee group emerged.

The Vols, who trailed by 15 at the time, locked down defensively and settled in offensively.

UT authorized only five details in the very first 6: 23 of the fifty percent. Fulkerson scored 5 points, Pons transformed a 3-stage engage in and Bowden strike a three-pointer for an 11- operate to pull the Vols in just 42-38.

Bowden bought Tennessee within just 45-43 with back-to-back buckets.

Jones righted Arkansas with a a few-level perform, and the Razorbacks scored nine details in 1: 20 to get back to a double-digit lead that grew.

“Throughout that extend, when you combat again as tough as that, individuals are challenging scenarios,” Barnes said.

Turnovers and no turnovers

The turnover difficulties that plagued Tennessee for its past a few online games coming into Wednesday flared up in the to start with half.

The Vols had 10 1st-50 percent turnovers that Arkansas turned into 18 factors, but UT experienced only two in the second fifty percent.

Barnes referred to as the 2nd-fifty percent turnovers “the only optimistic.”

Santiago Vescovi had at minimum 5 for the 3rd straight game. He was held devoid of an aid for the first time in his Tennessee profession. He concluded with six points and 5 turnovers.

“We made use of him off the ball additional in the 2nd 50 percent and utilized him as a screener,” Barnes mentioned. “He got us again in the activity for the reason that they had been so locked in on him. We got the ball inside in those people circumstances. He continues to travel and eliminate the ball. Your issue guard can not normal 5 or six turnovers. He simply cannot.

“He is making an attempt to do way too substantially. He has played enough now. He has to rely on his teammates and permit those people men handle the ball some.”

No Drew Pember

Vols forward Drew Pember did not make the trip to Arkansas. The freshman is in concussion protocol and there is no timeline on his return.

“He’s below that concussion protocol so it’s up to our health care staff members,” Barnes said.

The Bearden merchandise has played considerably less than a moment in every of the earlier two game titles. He is averaging four.1 minutes for each game in SEC engage in and five.five minutes for each activity for the time.

He experienced a time-significant 8 points and five rebounds from Alabama State on Nov. 20.

Up upcoming

Tennessee hosts Florida on Saturday (two p.m. ET, ESPN2).