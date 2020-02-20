[tennessee’s-controversial-voter-registration-limitations-could-be-overhauled-in-new-proposal]

Near

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers on Wednesday introduced a new proposal to amend the state’s lawfully contentious voter-registration limitations that are at the moment blocked from getting enforced throughout the 2020 elections.

Last yr, Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed GOP-backed legislation that made Tennessee the to start with point out in the nation to fine registration teams for turning in as well many incomplete signup types. It also criminalized intentional infractions of other new policies with misdemeanor fees.

Even so, the legislation right away prompted two lawsuits and sparked countrywide criticism from those who argued that the law would suppress efforts to register minorities and other voters.

A federal decide afterwards blocked the implementation of the legislation as it awaits path in February 2021, saying the legislation would have a “ chilling impact ” on organizations and people today searching for to register voters.

In the interim, Tennessee lawmakers on Wednesday made the decision to at the time once again back again new policies on how to sign up new voters.

The hottest variation would have to have the point out to offer you voluntary schooling on voter registration rules and involve voter registration apps be submitted inside 15 days of a voter registration travel. The evaluate would then prohibit the retention of voter data for non-political uses, as properly as require “cybersecurity to be considered” when certifying a voter registration system.

“In the face of the federal injunction, these protections are superior than no protection at all,” wrote Secretary of Point out Tre Hargett in a recent letter to lawmakers.

Hargett, who experienced previously argued the initial 2019 voter registration regulation would bolster election safety, is submitting a separate bill this yr that will criminalize “intentional dissemination of misinformation” bordering the skills to vote, voter registration needs, voter eligibility and polling dates, situations and destinations.

Less than that proposal, it would also be a felony to tamper with voting devices, get unauthorized obtain to voter registration databases, “willfully” substitute fake election results and “intentional deface” an election website.

The proposals submitted Wednesday were being the two authorized by the Household Elections and Campaign Finance Subcommittee after virtually no dialogue or opposition. The expenses will have to now go the total Household Community Committee before it can head to the Dwelling floor for consideration.

If authorised, the proposals would go into effect instantly — very likely just after Tennessee’s March 3 presidential key, but forward of the August state main election.

“Penalizing voter registration drives was a lousy idea in the 1st location,” reported Sen. Jeff Yarbro, a Democrat from Nashville. “It was predictably blocked in court docket due to the fact the legislature acted way too rashly and thoughtlessly. We shouldn’t repeat the mistake by dashing through some take care of with out input from the civic groups impacted.”

Having said that, at minimum one particular group who sued the state around the voter registration regulation described Wednesday’s adjustments as “encouraging.”

“It seems our litigation experienced an effect,” stated Kristen Clarke, executive director of the National Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Legal rights Less than Law. “Preliminary critique suggests the dilemma that led us to sue has been addressed.”

In 2019, Tennessee lawmakers backed a evaluate enabling the condition to high-quality groups if they post 100 or much more voter registration forms inside a calendar 12 months that deficiency a complete identify, deal with, day of delivery, declaration of eligibility and signature. Penalties can reach $10,000 for every county the place violations arise if extra than 500 incomplete sorts are submitted. The evaluate went on to outlaw out-of-condition poll watchers.

The misdemeanor penalties would kick in if groups intentionally convert in varieties just after new deadlines, pay individuals dependent on quotas, fall short to fill out condition registration, really do not undertake coaching, and additional.

Only paid out groups could be penalized under the legislation, however the groups’ legal filings contend the distinction is murky due to their use of grant dollars and stipends for staff in specified circumstances.

