[tennis:-a-great-deal-of-positives-for-clijsters-regardless-of-dubai-comeback-defeat]



FILE Photo: Kim Clijsters of Belgium smiles for the duration of a information conference right before getting inducted into the Worldwide Tennis Corridor of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island, U.S., July 22, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photograph

February 18, 2020

(Reuters) – Kim Clijsters suggests there was significantly to be pleased about in her comeback match in opposition to Garbine Muguruza following the Belgian matched the tempo and depth of the Australian Open finalist ahead of losing six-2 seven-6(6) in Dubai on Monday.

4-time Grand Slam winner Clijsters was generating her first appearance on the WTA Tour due to the fact the 2012 U.S. Open and the 36-calendar year-aged explained she was wanting ahead to obtaining far more matches under her belt.

“I experienced a great feeling out there,” she instructed reporters at the Responsibility Free Tennis Championships.

“I do sense a minor little bit of, I’m not going to say reduction, but a experience of the pace I can handle.

“Obviously she’s likely not the toughest hitter out there. There’s some women that strike the ball a whole lot tougher. I felt like I was equipped to go toe-to-toe with her from the baseline.

“I felt like for a though I was dominating some of the points … the way I was capable to get again into that next established, with the kind of tennis I played, it is some thing that is the beneficial. I’ll just take that with me for the future matches.”

Muguruza, 26, explained she was doubtful of what to be expecting from Clijsters but considered she performed very well, notably in the second set.

“I’m positive she’s likely to get superior and better, for sure give us a whole lot of problems,” she included.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru Enhancing by Peter Rutherford)