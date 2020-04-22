Tennis-ATP / WTA is a long time coming, says pioneer King

NEW YORK – Half a century after she began her fight for pay equity in tennis, Billie Jean King said the time was long enough to merge men’s and women’s games as Roger Federer called Wednesday for tour with ATP and WTA to combine.

King, along with his fellow players made up of the so-called “Original 9,” launched a campaign for equal prize money two years after the sport’s Open Era began in 1968 and he wanted a unified governing body for men and women from the beginning.

“I heard about guys starting an association and I went to a lot of guys and I said, ‘Why don’t we have an organization, so we’re all together and we’re going to be such a phenomenon’,” he said. .

The Association of Tennis Professionals was launched in 1972 and the Women’s Tennis Association in 1973, described by King as “Plan B.”

His hopes for a unified body reigned when 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer supported the idea.

“Am I thinking now is the time for men’s and women’s tennis to be united and together as one?” the Swiss wrote on Twitter, prompting a positive response from the tennis community.

Former world number one King has claimed 12 Grand Slam singles titles in his career, making him one of the most successful women’s tennis players.

“Culture and generations are just showing you how young people today are, they really believe that their daughters and sons should have equal opportunities,” King said.

Her victory over Bobby Riggs in the 1973 “Battle of the Genders” set King’s status as the leading figure for women’s empowerment in the world of sport and beyond.

“I always felt like we were stronger together, that’s my whole philosophy,” King said. “When you meet people, you care more.

“In my day, men in culture couldn’t wrap their heads around us to do something rotten.”

King, 76, said he wants to see the various men’s and women’s tennis systems removed as part of a series of changes to make the game simple for fans.

“You know how they got them in the 1000s, 500s and 250s and then the women had the premiere – we had to throw everything away, we had to throw everything away and start over and have the same systems,” he said. King.

“It’s all about the fans – we need to make it easier for them to understand what we’re doing.” (Reporting by Amy Tennery, Editing by Ed Osmond)