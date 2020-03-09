Tennis’ BNP Paribas Open up Canceled Following Verified Circumstance of Coronavirus

The BNP Paribas Open up, oft referred to as the sport’s fifth Grand Slam, will not go on as prepared this thirty day period in Indian Wells right after a situation of the virus was verified in the Coachella Valley.

The 2020 BNP Paribas Open will not be held.https://t.co/BVKQmmcbth pic.twitter.com/CHOd0PgJeV

— BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 9, 2020

The man or woman who analyzed good for coronavirus is remaining dealt with at Eisenhower Wellness medical center in Rancho Mirage, California.

“We are quite unhappy that the tournament will not just take location, but the wellness and safety of the local local community, supporters, players, volunteers, sponsors, staff members, distributors, and absolutely everyone associated with the function is of paramount significance,” tournament director Tommy Haas mentioned in a statement. “We are organized to keep the match on another day and will check out selections.”

Indian Wells is one particular of the most well known events on the tour and was likely to give more than $17 million in prize dollars in 2020. Much more than 450,000 supporters attended the two-week event in 2018 and in 2019.

Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a point out of crisis in California many thanks to a claimed 114 cases of the virus.

To day, the BNP Paribas Open is the most significant U.S. sporting occasion to be called off in excess of considerations about the spread of coronavirus.

Subscribe right here for our absolutely free day-to-day e-newsletter.