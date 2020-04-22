Tennis-Djokovic gives a loud shout out to help lower-level players

MUMBAI – Novak Djokovic has called on the tennis world to contribute to a relief fund for players suffering financially by shutting down coronavirus and to showcase lower ranks of professionals they have never forgotten.

Men’s ATP Tour, the WTA, which runs the women’s circuit, together with the International Tennis Federation and organizers of the four Grand Slam, is creating a fund to help players affected.

Tennis season was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the shutdown will continue at least until mid-July, leaving lower-level players, relying only on wins in contest, a chance to earn.

ATP Player Council chief Djokovic had previously proposed a model for higher-ranking players to provide funding after conducting discussions with fellow council members Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal.

“I’m really privileged to be able to leverage my status as a top player who can, in these times, raise awareness of players who are struggling,” the worldwide number said in an Instagram chat with Fabio Fognini of Italy this Tuesday.

“I personally earn enough money to live many years without playing tennis.”

Djokovic did not disclose the size of the fund before making an official announcement but said several million dollars would be raised.

“The players individually can help as they please,” Djokovic said. “It’s hard to compel players to give money, no matter their rank.

“I understand that there are variations in opinions. So I invite anyone who likes tennis, who wants tennis to live as a sport (to donate).”

While tennis is a useful sport for the upperclassmen, those in the lower ehelons often struggle to make ends meet.

Djokovic, a 17-time Grand Slam champion who earned nearly $ 144 million in career finances, said he heard many players contemplate giving up the sport.

“This is a significant issue for our sport,” the 32-year-old Serb said.

“The sport has to think about how we can expand the base. We need to expand as much as possible.

“I feel that players should show solidarity and show solidarity at the moment, show lower-ranking players that we don’t forget about them.”

Djokovic does not expect to see regular tournaments commence once players are not able to travel freely due to restrictions imposed on the spread of the new coronavirus.

“I think there will be more money-rewarding contests in the region. I think this is going to happen soon,” he said, adding that those events are unlikely to be given ranking points. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)