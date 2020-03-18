Tennis excursions halt enjoy, freeze rankings

The ATP and WTA professional tennis excursions suspended all level of competition as a result of at the very least June 7 mainly because of the new coronavirus pandemic and froze their rankings Wednesday “until even more recognize.”

In a scarce joint assertion by the men’s and women’s excursions, they declared that the total clay-court docket circuit “will not be held as scheduled” — a day right after the start out of the French Open, also played on that area, was postponed from May to September.

The French tennis federation’s go-it-by yourself conclusion to select new dates and reschedule the starting of its clay-court Grand Slam match for one particular 7 days following the close of the difficult-court U.S. Open up in New York prompted some shade from the fractured sport’s other governing bodies.

“Now is not a time to act unilaterally, but in unison,” the ATP-WTA statement reported. “All conclusions related to the affect of the coronavirus call for correct consultation and overview with the stakeholders in the video game.”

It went on to say that is “a view that is shared by” the ATP, WTA, International Tennis Federation and the groups that run the U.S. Open, Wimbledon and Australian Open up — the a few non-French Grand Slam tournaments.

For most individuals, COVID-19 will cause only mild or moderate signs, these types of as fever and cough. For some, particularly more mature adults and folks with present wellbeing issues, it can induce far more critical ailment, like pneumonia.

The vast majority of people get well from the new virus. According to the World Overall health Corporation, folks with delicate health issues recover in about two weeks, even though those people with a lot more severe illness might choose 3 to 6 months to get better.

As of now, the up coming important championship on the tennis calendar is Wimbledon, which is scheduled to get started in England on June 29.

Its organizers and those in demand of the U.S. Open up, which is slated to start off on Aug. 31, have said they are not but prepared to make any adjustments to their tournaments but are learning the make any difference.

Shortly immediately after the ATP-WTA announcement, the the ITF set a halt to its decreased-tier activities until finally June 7.

The excursions stated final 7 days they would suspend play until late April or early Might.

The tournaments afflicted by Wednesday’s moves consist of mixed men’s and women’s occasions in Madrid and Rome.

Also remaining scrapped are approaching WTA tournaments in Strasbourg, France, and Rabat, Morocco, together with ATP activities in Munich Estoril, Portugal Geneva and Lyon, France.

With gamers unable to insert details by winning matches, they won’t reduce them now, both, so will hold their latest spots in the ATP and WTA rankings right until June — and perhaps over and above.

The rankings of June 8, which was supposed to be the day right after the French Open up concluded, were heading to be the cutoff to enable decide qualification for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. It is not identified no matter whether that will alter.