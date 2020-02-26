tennis-great-maria-sharapova-announces-retirement-following-19-12-months-pro-occupation

The five-time Grand Slam champ declared her retirement in an essay that appeared Wednesday

Maria Sharapova of Russia returns a shot through working day a single of the 2019 US Open. (Matthew Stockman/Getty)

A pro at the age of 14 in 2001 and a Wimbledon winner three many years later, Maria Sharapova has declared her retirement from tennis following a 19-12 months qualified occupation.

The 5-time Grand Slam winner declared her retirement in an essay that appeared Wednesday in Vogue and Self-importance Fair.

“Throughout my vocation, Is it really worth it? was in no way even a dilemma — in the conclude, it constantly was,” she wrote. “My mental fortitude has generally been my strongest weapon. Even if my opponent was physically more powerful, additional self-assured — even just simple much better — I could, and did, persevere.”

Sharapova, who won the U.S. Open in 2006, Australian Open up in 2008 and the French Open in 2012 and 2014 in addition to winning Wimbledon in 2004, has dropped to No. 373 in WTA rankings after creating it to No. one in 2005, 2007, 2008 and 2012.

The 32-year-outdated Russian player received a two-calendar year suspension from the Worldwide Tennis Federation in 2016 for screening constructive for the banned material meldonium.

In her closing match was previous thirty day period at the Australian Open, Sharapova was beaten six-3, 6-4 by Donna Vekic.

“I place in all the appropriate perform. There is no promise that even when you do all of these matters, that you are certain victory in a 1st spherical or in the third spherical or in the final. Which is the title of this activity,” Sharapova said immediately after the reduction. “That’s why it is so distinctive to be a winner, even for 1 time.”

