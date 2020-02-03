Tennis leaderboard: Coco Gauff jumps 16 places, Kenin is now the best US player

February 3 (UPI) – Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin rose to seventh in the Women’s Tennis Association ranking on Monday, while Cori “Coco” Gauff, from US, moved from 67th to 51st after she had upset Naomi Osaka in Australia.

Kenin, who defeated Gauff in the fourth round of the Australian Open, was ranked 15th in the tournament. Serena Williams kept her ninth place, but Kenin is now the top-ranked American player.

“It is a great honor and I love representing the United States,” said Kenin on Saturday after winning her first Grand Slam. “Everything fits together. It’s a dream come true. The hard work pays off.”

Kenin, 21, was ranked 1,240 in early 2014. She was born in Moscow, but lived in Pembroke Pines, Florida. She used races at the 2017, 2018 and 2019 U.S. Open, Wimbledon 2018 and 2019, and the 2019 French Open to advance to 14th in the world in late 2019.

Australian Ashleigh Barty continued to be world number one after losing to Kenin in the semi-finals on Wednesday. Kenin prevailed against Spaniard Garbine Muguruza in the women’s final in Melbourne on Saturday. Barty has been the best female player since September.

Simona Halep overtook Karoline Pliskova in second place in the WTA ranking. Osaka, which was number 1 in the world for several weeks in 2019, dropped from 4th to 10th place after losing to Gauff.

Gauff, 15, was 938th in July 2018. Born in Delray Beach, Florida, climbed to 686th at the end of 2018. After her run at Wimbledon 2019, which also included Wimbledon, she climbed to 141st worldwide due to Venus Williams’ annoyance ,

The teenager advanced to the third round of the 2019 US Open and advanced to position 106. At the end of 2019, she took 68th place.

“I think I like the US Open (most), but it’s hard to say because I’ve had such good matches in all Grand Slams,” said Gauff after losing to Kenin. “The crowd in Australia is incredible, even at Wimbledon. Before I went to Australia, the U.S. Open was always my favorite, but it’s now close.”

Kiki Bertens rose from 10th to 8th place. Muguruza rose from place 32 to place 16 after her run to the women’s final. Tunisian Ons Jabeur had the biggest jump in the ranking of the top 100 players and improved from place 78 to place 45 (33) after entering the quarter-finals in Melbourne.

The French Open 2020 is the next Grand Slam in late May and early June.