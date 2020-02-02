Tennis: Novak Djokovic faces fine for hitting chair umpire before clinching Australian Open title

Novak Djokovic does not believe he crossed the line by hitting the chair umpire in a volatile Australian Open final on Sunday evening.

Djokovic faces the prospect of a heavy fine for tapping Damien Dumusois twice on the foot while remembering the French official in his 6-4 4-6 2-6 6-3 6-4 victory over Dominic Thiem.

The Serb lost his temper when he suffered consecutive time violations in one match for taking too long to serve.

With a score blocked at 4-4 in the second set, the second penalty came to the breaking point and cost him a first serve, Djokovic losing the match.

A furious Djokovic walked past the referee’s chair and stamped Dumusois’ foot and exclaimed sarcastically: “You made yourself famous in this match. Excellent work. Especially in the second. Excellent work. are made famous. Well done man. “

Dumusois did not react. But, according to the official Grand Slam regulations, Djokovic could be fined US $ 20,000 (A $ 30,000), although the sanctions are discretionary.

The rules state: “Players must not at any time physically abuse an official, an opponent, a spectator or any other person inside the tournament site. Violation of this section will result in fine of up to US $ 20,000 for each violation. “

Former Aussie pro Rennae Stubbs was stunned. “Wowza !!!! I cannot believe that Novak has just patted the feet of the referees !!!!!!!!!! I mean wowza !!! The rules are the rules, you must get this service before 00 I mean there is leniency sometimes because of the previous point but wtf with touching the foot! ??? “

“He shouldn’t be doing this,” added New York Times tennis writer Ben Rothenberg.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits chair umpire Damien Dumusois on the foot as he walks past after being interrupted in service in the second set. Photo / Getty

DJOKER: ‘I DIDN’T KNOW IT IS PROHIBITED’

But Djokovic does not believe he has passed the mark. “For touching his shoe? I mean, I didn’t know it was completely prohibited,” he said after winning his eighth open crown.

“I thought it was a nice, really friendly touch. I was not aggressive with him in terms of physical abuse.

“I just couldn’t believe I had the time violation. It bothered me somewhat. That’s all there is to it.”

“Verbally, we had a few exchanges, but no insults because if I insulted, I would get a warning.

“Now that you tell me that, I want to thank him for not telling me that you touched him. That’s all I can say.”

Novak Djokovic receives a second offense and a loss of first service. Pat the shoe of the referee Damien Dumusois when he passes in front of him and congratulates him: “You made yourself famous.” Yet another example of a member of the big three moaning when the rules are simply applied.

Djokovic contends that the second violation was not necessary. “The first one, fine, no problem,” he said.

“The second is just not necessary in the circumstances for an experienced chair umpire.

“I thought that probably, in my opinion, he could have reacted a little better in this situation.

“That kind of thing in games changes the dynamics of the game. It was a very important game.

“Obviously, in four, I broke his serve, I found myself in the second set, then I lost this match. He won the second set. It completely changed the dynamics of the match.”

Djokovic also challenged the crowd of Rod Laver Arena behind the underdog Thiem, who had never won a grand slam.

Despite his lead, Djokovic targeted the fans in the first set when he felt his services were interrupted by the crowd. “Shut up,” he heard her say.

Novak Djokovic signals to the chair umpire. Photo / AP

“I COULD NOT BELIEVE WHAT HAPPENED”

A stressed Djokovic admits that he “couldn’t believe what was going on” after surviving a physical and psychological crisis to win an eighth crown in the Australian Open.

Winner of the longest Grand Slam final in history, an epic of almost six hours against Rafael Nadal in 2012, Djokovic could not explain his ordeal on Sunday evening.

“Tonight was a battle between my feet. I was on the verge of losing this game. I was not feeling well on the field at all,” said Djokovic.

“It was quite surprising, to be honest, because I felt it all started well.

“But I played a few doubles, then the energy went down and it all started. I couldn’t believe what was going on.

“Dominic started dominating from the back of the field and won two sets fairly easily.

“I had no injuries and it was very strange for me because I did things pretty much the way I always do.

“My energy completely collapsed. Each time I threw the ball, I felt dizzy.

“We were trying to do our best in the circumstances to find a way to rejuvenate, I guess, and I was lucky.”

Serb Novak Djokovic argues with chair umpire Damien Dumusois. Photo / AP

Seemingly resigned to defeat, the Serbian ironman somehow regrouped for a spectacular victory in one minute of four hours to clinch a 17th Grand Slam title.

“I spoke to the doctor and she evaluated me and evaluated me and she told me that I may have few conditions and things like that,” said Djokovic.

“But it’s not much you can do, but get gels and energy bars and lots of fluids and she told me I was dehydrated so I tried to drink as much as possible, I Assumed.

“There was definitely an emotional side to it. With all the experience I have had, I am always nervous, always stressed by what is going to happen, how I am going to play.”

“Then there was a point where I just said” OK, I have to accept it. It is what it is. Let’s try to do our best to get back. “And then I guess fortune was on my side.”

.