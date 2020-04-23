Tennis-Season is expected to resume next March at Indian Wells, Jabeur said

Tennis season stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic should only resume next March and tournaments completed this year should not be played during 2021, Australian Open quarter-finalist Ons said Jabeur.

Professional tennis has been suspended since March due to a coronavirus outbreak when Indian Wells became the first major tournament to be canceled. ATP and WTA Tours said the hiatus will continue at least until mid-July.

Tunisian Jabeur, the first Arab woman to reach the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam, said resuming the season next year would not be ideal as it would not be fair when calculating the ranking points.

“I don’t think it’s a good idea to start the season this year. Start the season again next year in March,” Jabeur told Eurosport’s Tennis Legends vodcast.

“Don’t start by playing in the Australian Open since we’ve played it this year … start at Indian Wells, where everyone stops. It’s fair for other Grand Slam’s, just for points and for everyone. “

This year’s French Open is set for September 20-October. 4 while the Wimbledon campaigns, which are set to begin in late June, have been canceled.

US Open organizers said last week that playing hardcourt Slam without fans is unlikely and Jabeur, ranked 39th in the world, believes that it would not be fair to players if only some nobles can be completed in a period.

Former world number one Andy Murray said Wednesday tennis was one of the last sports to return to action after the world recovered from the pandemic and Jabeur hopes that Tours will start again in September.

“Honestly, I think, September will be where it all starts,” he added. “Let’s say we start in July – what about the other tournaments?

“What about other Grand Slams if we can play two or three Grand Slams for one year and skip another? How fair is it for points, how fair is it for other players?

“Everybody has lost a lot of things … We’re not going to stop playing tennis, we’re going to start playing tennis again, but not in the ranking.” (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)