Tennis: Serena Williams eliminated from the Australian Open in a shock defeat against Qiang Wang

Serena Williams was dramatically eliminated from the Australian Open, falling into a three-set thriller with 27th seed Qiang Wang.

The Chinese outsider stunned Williams in a 6-4 6-7 7-5 victory – an even more remarkable result considering that the American demolished the same opponent 6-1 6-0 during the US Open last year.

Channel 9 presenter Rebecca Maddern called Williams’ defeat “without a doubt the biggest upheaval in the tournament so far.”

Wang remained cool and calm throughout the match as she won the biggest victory of her career.

“I think my team always thought I could do it,” she said during her field interview.

“After the last time, I worked very hard on and off the field. It’s really good work. I thought I could do it.”

Eighth-seeded Williams lost the first set to Wang and paused in the second as she faced a 3-5 deficit, just one game away from the end of the tournament.

In Channel 9 commentary, former Australian player Jelena Dokic said, “It’s amazing. I think everyone is shocked by what’s going on here.”

But Williams won an incredible rally to go back and put things back to service at 4-5, before the set went to 6-6, forcing a tiebreaker.

The American, who won the ASB Classic earlier this year, then put pressure on Wang, pushing her onto the field and outscoring the Chinese player in grueling rallies as she claimed the breaker 7-2 to send the decisive third match. together.

Neither player was able to get away and the final set went to 3-3 as tension rose inside the Rod Laver Arena.

But serving at 5-6, Williams tripped and gave Wang two match points. She saved the first, then forced the game to a tie when Wang hit a homerel in the net.

However, Wang would not fall again, hanging tight and smashing the American to achieve remarkable upset.

“ Absolute Couture ”: Barty laughs after the last victory

Ash Barty reached the fourth round after beating Elena Rybakina in the 6-3 6-2 sets.

The Aussie made a difficult start to the game, serving first but failed to score a point as Rybakina broke it.

Ash Barty of Australia during her match against Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan. Photo / Getty Images

Barty jumped back to level the game at 1-1, but the roller coaster continued when two more interruptions went 2-2, neither player being able to hold on for the first four games .

Barty eventually became the first woman to win a match on her own racket when she retained a 3-2 advantage.

After his ugly opening, the hometown hero started to find his rhythm and ran at 5-2 before closing the first set 6-3.

Barty consolidated his first break in the second set, retaining service in what was the longest game of the match to go 2-0.

She maintained the rage and charged effortlessly at 5-1 before concluding the game in one hour and 18 minutes.

“It’s the best I’ve played this summer so far,” said Barty. “It’s just nice to have another opportunity to go out and enjoy it.”

Barty is a versatile athlete who has played professional cricket and has been seen warming up by hitting a footy before his games.

When asked if there was someone she most liked to kick with, Barty threw his strength and conditioning coach Mark Taylor under the bus.

“This is an absolute seam for Tubs at the moment. My S&C coach can’t catch a ball to save himself, so we keep drilling him every day,” said Barty.

“This is the highlight of my day, everyday.

“Sorry Tubs.”

Schwartzman wins, Wozniacki bounces

Diego Schwartzman beat Dusan Lajovic 6-2 6-3 7-6 to advance to the fourth round.

The 14th seeded was in control of the first two sets before finding the third difficulty, but still triumphed 9-7 in a tiebreaker to seal the victory.

Caroline Wozniacki, who will retire after the Australian Open, found herself in difficulty after giving up the first set 5-7 at Ons Jabeur, but rectified things by taking the second 6-3 to bring the match to a decision maker.

Australians descend

The ageless Lleyton Hewitt was eliminated in the first round when he was partner of his compatriot Aussie Jordan Thompson in doubles.

The pair lost the first set 6-2 to Koreans Ji Sung Nam and Min-Kyu Song before losing the second set 6-3 to lose in 56 minutes.

It was also bad news for another Australian team from Chris Guccione and Matt Reid, who also lost their doubles match in two sets.

On Margaret Court Arena, Diego Schwartzman grabbed the first two sets on Dusan Lajovic.

Rafa’s brilliant sleigh

Rafael Nadal melted hearts by kissing a ballgirl on the cheek after the Spaniard gave him a forehand in the head during his victory in the second round last night.

In his post-match interview with former Australian star Sam Groth, Nadal was told “don’t worry about your wife for a second” as world number one had fun and blew up the crowd with a brilliant lined.

Rafael Nadal of Spain smiles after his second round match against Federico Delbonis of Argentina. Photo / Getty Images

“No no, I’m not worried at all,” said Nadal as the cameras turned to his wife, whom he married last year, looking in the stands.

“Probably after 15 years (together), she doesn’t care much.”

.