The Australian tennis legend and Paralympian Dylan Alcott cut off his own photo wallpaper as part of Nike’s partnership with the Australian Open.

The 29-year-old sports star, radio personality and motivational speaker were a great spokesman for inclusiveness in sports (and in general life) and honestly deserve a hundred murals at this point just to be a dead end.

Fortunately, Nike commissioned an absolutely beautiful mural in the middle of Melbourne. What could make your day more beautiful than seeing a portrait of Dylan Alcott the size of a building? Nothing!

The mural was made by a local artist in Richmond Connor McLennanwho paints by hand huge, wall-sized works of art that honestly belong in a museum.

Dylan joined Instagram to share the great honor and made a point to zoom in on his “sexy pointed lips”.

“My Nike Court and my Nike Australia celebrity surprised me with this mural in Melbourne for the Australian Open,” he said.

Look at that! McLennan deserves his own mural for his artistic talent.

By that time, Dylan Alcott deserved the keys to the damn town. He has received numerous awards for his sporting and general achievements and continually breaks down obstacles to diversity and inclusiveness in Australia. Not to mention the fact that he founded the Dylan Alcott Foundation to help young Aussies with disabilities find confidence and realize their full potential.

It’s been a huge 12 months for Dylan Alcott and it’s damn incredible that he’s finally getting the recognition he deserves. We hope that this mural will be preserved for the coming years and will not get a thick coat of white paint as soon as the Aus Open ends next month.

The 2020 Australian Open begins on January 20 and ends on February 2. Further information on the individual games and events of the Australian Open can be found here website,