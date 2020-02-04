Tennis sweeps Georgia Tech, national honors roll for Anthony Edwards

Just like football, the Georgia Bulldogs prevailed against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on tennis courts last week.

The women’s team No. 3 won a 4-1 victory over the number 22 of the Yellow Jackets last Thursday. The Bulldogs won the colon against the Yellow Jackets and then got three of the four individual points to win.

The women’s team won 4-0 against Clemson on Saturday, scoring 4-0 in the season. The team will fly to Chicago this week to compete in the national team indoors. Georgia is the defending champion at this event, which is scheduled to start on Wednesday.

The men went to Atlanta and won the Yellow Jackets 4: 1. Bulldogs No. 18 took home the colon and three of the four completed individual games.

The men’s team is now 3-1 in the season. The Bulldogs are welcoming the Texas Longhorns to Athens this weekend as the two teams will meet on Saturday.

Anthony Edwards continues to collect awards

After perhaps the best game of his career in Georgia, national college basketball media take note of Georgian newcomer Anthony Edwards.

Edwards was named SEC Freshman of the Week after performing 29 points and 15 rebounds against Texas A&M. It was the second time this year that he took the honor home.

Edwards was also one of the 20 players on the John R. Wooden Award late season watchlist. He is one of two newcomers to the list and the only SEC player to do the editing.

With the newcomers, Edwards leads the country with 19.3 points per game. He posted double-doubles in a row last week and helped the Bulldogs win a series of four losses in a 63:48 win over Texas A&M.

Edwards and the Bulldogs are 12-9 in the season and 2-6 in the SEC game. Georgia returns to the Florida Gators on Wednesday. The game is set to 7 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

Georgia Gymnastics posts best season against Auburn

The Georgia GymDogs clinched a huge home win over Auburn on Sunday, thanks to a seasonally high score of 197.425. Auburn ended the meeting with a 196,350.

The win shifts Georgia to 5-4 and 1-2 in SEC hits the season. The win follows a disappointing performance in the Metroplex Challenge against Alabama, Oklahoma and Denver.

“That’s what the momentum does for you. We made it through the entire meeting,” said Georgia head coach Courtney Kupets Carter. “If you keep an eye on the vault, we’ve increased our team rating at every single event. It was this calm confidence, a slow build up of this competition. It is only very helpful to get this momentum if you are enthusiastic about the performance of your teammate. This is easiest on the ground as you are more likely to observe a ground routine than a bar or jet routine when the next person gets ready and focused in. “

Georgia goes on tour in the next game against Arkansas.

Davis Thompson wins the Jones Cup Invitational

Georgia junior Davis Thompson shot a final round at 7 under 65 to win the Jones Cup Invitational. The individual victory secured Thompson a place in the RSM Classic of the PGA Tour.

Thompson had a bogey-free final round and won a whopping nine shots. Thompson was one of two players who played each round at eye level or better.

“It means the world to me to win the Jones Cup,” said Thompson. “This is such a prestigious tournament with an incredible legacy. I am very happy with the way I played. I was lucky enough to get a couple of early birdies today and then I went on the gas. I think this can be a springboard for me in spring. “

Bulldog colleagues Spencer Ralston and Connor Creasy also participated in the tournament.

The men’s golf team begins their season on February 16 when they play in Puerto Rico Invitational.

