Tennis-‘Tricky ‘for Barty to maintain the intensity of the shutdown practice

MUMBAI – Ash Barty is struggling to keep up with high intensity training during the closing but the world’s number one woman hopes she will return to her usual self with a flick of a switch when tennis resumes after of COVID-19 sensation.

Like other sports around the world, professional tennis stopped in early March as the virus spread rapidly around the world. It will not be restarted until mid-July.

While Australian Barty, whose partner Gary Kissick is a golfer, has seen his golf game improve during the lockdown in Brisbane, his tennis practice is in “a bit of a handling pattern.”

“It’s kind of tedious to train with the same intensity as before,” Barty, who turned 24 on Friday, told the Sunday Herald Sun. “Obviously, we’re still not sure when we’ll be back.

“Now, it’s about keeping up with if and when we have the opportunity to play again this year, you can flick that move and from there.”

The shutdown did not allow Barty to return to the United States to defend his title at the Miami Open, which had catapulted him into the top 10 in the rankings before finally sealing the top spot for several months. .

Barty was also the defending champion at Roland Garros, where he won his Grand Slam title in Paris in June, but that too was postponed.

This year’s French Open is set for September 20-October. 4 from May as the Wimbledon championships, set to begin in late June, are canceled.

“Just like sitting back, it’s really weird,” he said. “You prepare for that (hardcourt) swing and then you’re on the plane back to Australia.

“It’s different for everyone. For tennis players, there is uncertainty. We need for almost the whole world to be clear before we start our tour.

“Domestic competitions have the opportunity to run again, but for a global sport it’s pretty unique to have that pattern.”

Barty said he regularly interacts with some of his fellow players as he deals with lockdown.

“All these girls I have really good relationships with and I am good friends on a personal level. We also talk about what might be next for us and everyone is trying to get new information. , “he says.

“Overall, it’s a little bit adjustable but it’s also fortunate that it’s time for you to appreciate the little things in life, your health and your family.” (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Kim Coghill)