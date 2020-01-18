Tensions between the US and Iran could hit the Chinese economy

BEIJING – China’s economy, which witnessed the lowest annual economic growth in nearly 30 years in a continuing trade dispute with the United States last week, is facing a new worrying cause of US instability: growing tensions in the Middle East.

The U.S. airstrike, in which a top Iranian general, Qassem Soleimani, was killed just three days after the start of the new decade, has raised global fear of another Middle East war that would further destabilize the world’s largest oil production region.

China has significantly reduced its dependency on Iranian oil since the U.S. imposed sanctions on Iran in November 2018. As the world’s leading oil importer and with growing infrastructure investment in the region, analysts see Beijing facing significant threats to its economic security if US-Iran relations do not stabilize.

Balancing relations with Tehran and Washington is a difficult task for China. Iran remains strategically important for energy security and the signing of the Belt and Road initiative, while the United States has the political and economic power to seriously examine it and even damage China’s further development.

China’s trade with Iran, including crude oil imports, has declined significantly in recent years in line with the deteriorating situation in the United States. Manochehr Dorraj, professor of international affairs at Texas Christian University, said that relations made Iran a more dispensable and problematic partner for Beijing.

When an agreement between Iran and the six major powers, Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States, partially lifted economic sanctions in return for the 2015 Tehran agreement to curb its nuclear activities, China quickly sought to expand its trade relations with Iran.

Chinese companies in Iran signed contracts worth $ 1.5 billion this year. During Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Tehran in January 2016, Iran and China agreed to expand bilateral relations and increase trade to $ 600 billion by 2025.

After the government of US President Donald Trump announced the withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear deal in early May 2018 and imposed the sanctions again, Chinese crude oil imports fell from 650,000 barrels per day to an average of 140,000 barrels in the past few months.

At the same time, China is increasingly dependent on crude oil imports from other Middle East countries such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which have now become China’s largest trading partners in the region.

China imported a record 76.3 million tons of crude oil from Saudi Arabia in the first eleven months of last year, an increase of 53 percent compared to 2018. Imports of Iranian oil fell by almost half in the reporting period to 14.4 million tons Period after China’s General Administration of Customs.

But despite the decline in Iranian oil dependency, China could still lose hundreds of billions of dollars in investments if a military conflict breaks out in Iran, said Li Qingsi, a professor at Beijing’s School of International Studies.

“It is not easy for China to pull its current investments out of Iran. Long-term infrastructure investments, such as oil drilling, take dozens of years to pay for themselves, which means that any attempt to withdraw would result in a loss,” said Li.

In addition, analysts warn of an armed conflict in Iran that would destabilize the entire region, including the Strait of Hormuz, which exports a third of global oil-related oil exports, or almost a fifth of the world’s traded oil.

“In the first half of 2019, China imported 3.3 million barrels of crude oil a day across the Strait of Hormuz, which is 33 percent of China’s total crude oil imports. That is relatively high, ”said Zuo Xiying, a professor at the same university.

Dorraj, who reports on China-Iran relations, said that if pressured, Iran could either block the narrow road that connects the Persian Gulf to the Indian Ocean, or cause serious problems to the flow of tankers. “

“Over half of China’s energy needs come from the Middle East and North Africa. Severe instability in this region will significantly affect China’s continued economic rise, ”added Dorraj.

Iran’s geographic location, its possession of the longest coast in the Persian Gulf, its control over the Strait of Hormuz, and its role as a gateway not only to Central Asia but possibly also to Turkey through Europe make it very significant for China’s ambitions in terms of the Belt and Road Initiative.

“Since the outbreak of the trade wars, China’s investment in all six routes of the initiative has decreased, with the exception of the route that ran through the Middle East, Central Asia and West Asia. China’s investments in the Middle East increased, ”said Dorraj.

“But because the political and trade ties between the United States and China are much larger for China, Beijing does not want to risk any fundamental damage to its relations with the United States through Iran,” added Dorraj.

While Li tried to maintain better trade relations with the United States last week, China was determined to “use all means to prevent an economic disaster in Iran.”

