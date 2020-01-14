Tensions Rise Between the 2pm Taecyeon and a Mysterious Man in “The Game: Towards Zero”

“The Game: Towards Zero” has released still images of the tense encounter between Taecyeon and a mysterious man.

The next MBC series is a mystery thriller about Kim Tae Pyung (2pm Taecyeon), a man with the psychic ability to see the moment just before someone dies. He teams up with Detective Seo Joon Young (Lee Yeon Hee) to uncover the secrets of a murder that took place 20 years ago.

In the new still images, Kim Tae Pyung is watching something intently as he stands in the middle of a busy street. Her gaze is lively, but it also reveals a feeling of loneliness.

In yet another, the mysterious man waiting to meet Kim Tae Pyung leans against the handrails in an unusual pose. The meeting between the two men, who face a safe distance between them on the viaduct, contributes to the increase in tensions. Viewers are curious to see what will happen after their meeting.

The production team said: “It would not be an exaggeration to say that the meeting between the two men is the scene that plays the most important role in the development of the drama. Viewers should also pay close attention to Taecyeon’s eyes in this scene. The emotions that can be seen in the constantly changing changes in Taecyeon’s gaze provided an explanation of his character and made the scene richer. Please wait impatiently for how the meeting between the two men, who are about to open the curtains of a huge event, will be portrayed. “

“The Game: Towards Zero” will be presented on January 22 at 8:55 pm KST and will be available on Viki. Check out the latest drama teaser here!

