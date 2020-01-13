Tensions with Iran do not seem to rattle NH voters: poll

To what extent have the recent US strikes on Iranian military targets influenced the competitive landscape of the New Hampshire 2020 presidential race and the democratic primary influence?

Not much, according to the latest Franklin Pierce University-Boston Herald-NBC10 survey of the registered “probable presidential primary voters” of the Granite State.

The poll shows no identifiable “Iran” hump for President Trump and no emerging benefit for former Vice President Joe Biden as a result of the drone attack killing Iran’s military leader, General Qassem Soleimani.

In fact, the president’s approval among the likely Republican voters of the state has fallen by 5% to 76% in the last three months and by all New Hampshire voters from 45% to 41%, the poll shows.

Only 21% of those voters (8% of democratic voters and 34% of republican voters) support “further escalation in the conflict between the United States and Iran.” Since there have been no noticeably negative economic trends since our poll in October, these figures indicate a dip or “flat line” in Iran, rather than a bump, for the President in New Hampshire.

In the aftermath of the rising Iranian US. tensions, one would expect Biden, with 44 cumulative years of federal experience as an American senator (36 years) and vice-president (eight years), to let foreign policy work to his advantage over the American Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

However, New Hampshire Democratic voters have no more faith in Biden than in Sanders and Warren in terms of “experience in foreign policy to effectively address the (Iranian) situation.” “Sufficient experience with foreign policy” versus 14% for Warren and 12% for Sanders.

The supreme commander of the country and his most experienced Democrat in the field have something in common: tensions in the Middle East have not increased their profile in the Granite State.

Frank Cohen is associate professor of political science at Franklin Pierce University.