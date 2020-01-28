Tenuta Regaleali wines – with love from Sicily

Tenuta Regaleali wines beat strongly from the heart of Sicily

In the northern heart of Sicily, about 150 miles south of Palermo, lies Tenuta Regaleali, one of the five wine estates owned by the Tasca d’Alitaita family. It is an island oasis defined by six green hills that gently rise and fall from a peak of 2500 feet, creating rolling vineyards and valley fields of olive trees and wheat.

Guiseppe Tasca D’Almerita first described the characteristic landmarks as the ‘blessed hills’. For centuries, going back to the founding of Regaleali in 1830, the hills form a protective barrier against the fierce sirocco winds of North Africa and the powerful storms of the Mediterranean.

Today, eight generations later, Tasca D’Almerita is one of the largest wine producers in Sicily and Regaleali remains its historic center. It is here that the original owners, brothers Lucio and Carmelo Mastrogiovanni Tasca, introduced foreign grapes to southern Italy for the first time. Nearly 130 years later, in the 1960s, Regaleali produced Sicily’s first single-vineyard wine – the iconic Riserva del Conte (the excavation reserve) – a red blend of the island’s native perricone and nero d’Avola grapes . The rich, dense wine proved that Sicily could produce high-quality, age-worthy wines, just like the famous northern regions of Italy.

Nowadays the wine is called Rosso del Conte and is only made in the best vintage years. Since 2004 the mix contains small amounts of Tasca’s cabernet sauvignon and merlot. The 2015 vintage (40,000 bottles) sells online and at exclusive wine shops for $ 75 to $ 90. It is a gem for collectors: Vinous reviewer Ian D’Agata gave it 93 points. Even more desirable is the 40-year anniversary edition 2010, which earned 96 points.

Regaleali Tasca’s Nero D’Avola. Photo Jim Campanini

Regaleali’s introduction wines are no less exciting and inexpensive. Here are three that I have sampled. (Note: Gasbarro’s Liquors on Federal Hill in Providence carries seven Regaleali wines, including Rosso del Conte.)

Regaleali Bianco 2017 (SRP $ 15) – This is a pure taste of sunny Sicily, a white blend of native grapes, elephant, grecanico and catarratto, along with a small amount of chardonnay. The yellow-gold colored wine is fermented in stainless steel barrels and is clean and sea salt mineral crispy in the mouth. It offers yellow apple, pear and grapefruit expressions from a Mediterranean orchard. It is so refreshing and easy to drink, I had to limit myself after two glasses, so that my wife and tasting could think along with her opinion. “Delicious” and “get more” were all she said.

2016 Regaleali Nero d’Avola (SRP $ 15) – Nero d’Avola is the name of Sicily and Regaleali has harvested this “black” native grape 62 times since the 1950s. Perfection, you ask? Nothing is ever perfect, but Regaleali has given Nero d’Avola a lot of care and attention over the years. A fermentation of 50-50 in steel tanks and Slavonic oak barrels retains the ripe fruit character (cherry, raspberry, mulberry) while yielding soft tannins and a velvety mouthfeel.

Regaleali Le Rose Terre Sicily 2018 (SRP $ 15) – Nerello Mascalese is the ‘noble’ red grape of Sicily, comparable to the prestige of sangiovese in Tuscany and nebbiolo in the Piedmont. Although it thrives in the volcanic soils of Mount Etna, the imposing personality of the grape exudes sophistication in the clay layers of Regaleali. Le Rose is stylish and elegant. The color is deep salmon, the scent is fresh and floral and the taste is dry, persistent and red-cherry clear.

Wine deal of the week: For Amarone enthusiasts, Allegrini’s 2014 sells Amarone della Valpolicella Classico for $ 59.99 at the Wine ConneXtion in North Andover. It was a hit at a recent store tasting. Other stores, including N.H. state stores, praise this delightful beauty for $ 74.99 and more. Wine Spectator gave it 93 points.