[Ter Stegen expects Barcelona to experience from Napoli]

Photograph by Pedro Salado/Top quality Activity Photographs/Getty Visuals

The goalkeeper is expecting a challenging game in Italy

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is anticipating his workforce to undergo in their Champions League match in opposition to Napoli but is hopeful the crew can go a extensive way in the event.

The Catalan giants are in Napoli on Tuesday for the initially leg of their previous-16 tie, with Ter Stegen anticipating a incredibly challenging activity at the Stadio San Paolo.

“We focus on the Champions League every single time, we have the hopes of heading a lengthy way and reaching some thing that is incredibly complicated,” he claimed. ”We have a difficult video game, but we know we are going to give anything to get a excellent result and then complete the career in the Camp Nou. We are getting it action by phase and that is helping us. ”We have been adapting in the past few months and now we have some difficult video games. I am certain we are going to endure, but we want to be at our ideal.” Resource | Mundo Deportivo

Barcelona have experienced absent from home in the Champions League in current seasons but conquer Inter Milan two-1 in December on their past check out to Italy in the group phases.