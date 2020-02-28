[Ter Stegen: Winning El Clasico would imply all the things]

Picture by Harry Langer/DeFodi Visuals by using Getty Images

The champions are at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has been conversing about El Clasico and states victory on Sunday in opposition to Actual Madrid would “mean everything” to his team.

Quique Setien’s facet can move five details distinct with a acquire at the Santiago Bernabeu and have an exceptional latest record at the home of their intense rivals.

Ter Stegen stated what Barcelona will will need to do if they are to just take a vital three factors house from the Spanish money on Sunday evening.

“We want to play as normally, we want to retain possession, we want to be better than the opponents. It will be tough but we can quit them, we have great players, hopefully they can not appear to shut to me. “The essential to this is teamwork and we know that everything requirements to operate in particular moments. We will need to be there, we need to have to be targeted and ready and this is 1 of the moments in the season that we can definitely make a alter. It is on us. It is not about any individual else. We know we have a whole lot of strength. I’m very confident when it will come to our workforce. “This would suggest every thing to us to gain this match, to have it in our palms all over again. We are going to go there and engage in 1 activity and we want to be the ones who go away Madrid with three details. We never assume about what is taking place in the league or the season. We just want to gain this recreation.” Source | La Liga

True Madrid have hit a little bit of a tough patch recently. Zinedine Zidane’s aspect have gained only one of their final 5 matches and will know that one more defeat will be a large blow to their title hopes.