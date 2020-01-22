Terence Crawford SHOCKS with OFFER against Conor McGregor in MMA

Pound for pound star Terence Crawford has stunned the boxing world by expressing his interest in switching to MMA with Conor McGregor.

McGregor is back in business after a 40-second victory over “Cowboy” Donald Cerrone and the Irishman is now in demand again with fighters from all over the MMA and boxing world.

Nemesis Floyd Mayweather uploaded a poster of the couple that collided in a rematch in 2020. Manny Pacquiao was also linked.

The last call to McGregor is WBO welterweight world champion, Crawford.

“Bud” has also expressed his hopes for a lucrative showdown with Mayweather himself. Although this seems unlikely due to Top Rank’s representation by Bob Arum, a showdown with the “Notorious” could be more realistic.

Crawford teased the fans, hinting that it may not be a boxing ring.

“@DanaWhite do I have to get my MMA gloves ready?” Crawford asked. The tripartite world champion then replied to a fan who doubted the right of his or another boxer to enter the Octogen. “Lol, you don’t know me, I’m not you,” Crawford replied.

