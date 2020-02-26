teresa-giudice-throws-her-drink-and-turns-off-the-digicam-in-an-explosive-progress

%MINIFYHTMLa4fe9746e1eb5bc97f2f361a39a7ad6311%

Bravo

In a preview of the future episode, Teresa is found obtaining a disaster immediately after co-star Melissa Gorga spills tea on her surprising participation in the spectacular drama.

The time finale of "The accurate housewives of New Jersey"It will be explosive, many thanks to Teresa Giudice. In a preview of the upcoming episode, Teresa is observed obtaining a collapse following her co-star and sister-in-legislation Melissa Gorga he spilled tea on his surprising participation in Danielle Staub Y Margaret JosephThe drama of the creeps.

"Danielle told me Steven Dann He explained to her to pull Margaret's hair, "Melissa tells everyone as they collect for a barbecue in the yard of the Jersey Shore. For those who will need a review, Melissa was referring to the incident of tearing her hair in a boutique When Danielle pulled Margaret's hair following the latter, it was a drink.

"I never think it for two seconds. Why did Steven fucking Dann explain to him to pull my hair?" Margaret answers before inquiring Melissa what else Danielle tells her. "He was at the fence and reported: & # 39 I do not know. Should I? Need to I? & # 39 And then you reported & # 39 Do it & # 39" Melissa proceeds as she details right to Teresa.

Even though the women glimpse at each individual other in shock, Teresa asks nervously: "Did he say that?" Margaret then jokes: "I never feel it. You would under no circumstances do that!" with Dolores Catania and additional: "This is Danielle 101. She is creating up tales as they go alongside!"

When Melissa asks Teresa if Danielle lies, Teresa seems to be nervous and claims: "I will not even … don't forget telling myself something … I really don't know … I was ingesting. And it all occurred very speedy." In reaction to the stunning revelation, Dolores admits in a confessional: "Holy heaven. This is outrageous for me. I signify I know that Teresa has had her issues with Margaret. But it in no way crossed my intellect that she would be section of this hair pulling. "

Meanwhile, Margaret is furious with Teresa. "I'm a minor fearful. I am not heading to lie. Why would you explain to her to choose my hair off? How ill is that? You are fucking loving this woman so a great deal you happen to be likely to fuck I just enable her damage me? what? Why? "Margaret shouted. "You're a real shit hole. I am frightened. Is this your shit mate? Who do you want to affiliate with?"

"I mean, I really feel negative. I hope they never use this," Teresa suggests as Margaret leaves. "They will use it," Melissa tells him. That leads Teresa to transform the bird in advance of a cameraman ahead of throwing her solo purple cup that finishes up soaking Dolores. Wanting so offended, Teresa goes furious.

The close of period 10 of "RHONJ" airs on Wednesday, February 26 at 8 p.m. ET / PT in Bravo.