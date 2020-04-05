Teresa Giudice’s children no longer look like her

Milania Giudice is one of the most beloved people at Real Housewives in New Jersey and is not even a full member. The third daughter, Giudice, has given television fans so many virtual moments all these years – fun for her parents, providing some comic relief and often saying what everyone thinks at home. From the first episode, Milan was thriving in front of the cameras.

Even as a little girl, she knew how to hit her mark and set when her mother said the word “mythical.” In 2016, Theresa told people: “She tells me she wants to be in movies, she wants me to find an agent.” Whether Milania got the agent or not, he kills her in the entertainment industry. During Season 9, fans saw Milania record and perform her first rap song, “Grow Up”.

In addition to working for her career goals, Milan has given priority to her physical and mental health. During a committee at BravoCon in November 2019, Teresa revealed: “She saw a therapist last year and had a problem at school. Now she’s doing very well at school this year and, as you can see, she lost more than 40 pounds. in her head and she did. While little Milan will always have a special place in the hearts of the fans, everyone is looking forward to her next move and is ready to support her, as usual.