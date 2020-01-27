Terminating a joint employer is a victory for business stability

Three years after Trump’s management, we see a clear pattern. The Obama administration has implemented labor rules that make the labor market less flexible, often at the expense of smaller companies, but in a way that made unions happy. The Trump administration removes these rules. The last example is the dismantling of the joint employer’s rule of the Obama Labor Department.

As the new labor minister Eugene Scalia and the Office of Management Director Mick Mulvaney recently explained in The Wall Street Journal: “If there is a joint employment, two separate companies are responsible for insuring the employees who have the federally required minimum wage and overtime received. Two companies are responsible for keeping the correct data. And two companies can be sued if it is claimed that those responsibilities have not been fulfilled. “

The question is: when is there actually joint work? From 1958 to 2015, there would be joint work if two employers were “not completely disconnected”. This unnecessarily vague formulation was only exacerbated by the Obama administration’s attempt to clarify it. It extended joint employment to every company with “indirect influence” on the terms and conditions of employment of another company.

That was a major problem for a wide range of business models for franchisees, subcontractors and suppliers. These divergent business forms were forced into a one-size-fits-all model of ‘joint employment’, opening them up to legal problems caused by their contractors and franchisees. According to this rule, Subway – the largest franchise by far in the United States in terms of number of stores at 23,647 – can be sued for lack of compliance with labor conditions at all its independent stores across the country. Even if you have little sympathy for large companies, you must think of all independent contractors and subcontractors to whom the rules apply.

This classification is also very expensive. A study by economist Ronald Bird for the Chamber of Commerce concluded that the extended rule costs companies between $ 17.2 billion and $ 33.3 billion per year – usually to protect themselves against legal action rather than stricter employment conditions.

Bird also documented how the Obama rule forced many national brands to distance themselves from their franchisees for fear of being prosecuted and shifted many training and software responsibilities to the franchisees. Unfortunately, franchisees, who are smaller companies, are often not as well equipped to bear such responsibilities or at as low a cost as those of larger companies. This increases their total costs of doing business. Despite the efforts of franchisees to protect themselves against abuse of legal proceedings, the number of lawsuits against franchisees has increased by 93% since the rules made such lawsuits more lucrative.

Go to the Trump administration and its new rule, which states that a company cannot be considered a joint employer, simply because it has the contractual power to control employees employed by another party. Instead, there must be “some effective control”. This is good news because stable and predictable rules, compared to unstable and vague rules, are clearly more conducive to all aspects of life, including the franchise industry.

It is not surprising that after spending millions of dollars for the rules of the Obama era, the unions are upset by this recent change. The Obama rule had opened deeper pockets for lawsuits to choose and, more importantly from a financial point of view, opened up the unions to many more potential members.

But for now we are celebrating it. As Walter Olson of the Cato Institute recently wrote about the Trump rule: “This is an important victory for economic freedom, as well as for the legal reality that an offer or contractual relationship between two companies is by no means the same as a merger between them.”

Veronique de Rugy is a syndicate columnist.