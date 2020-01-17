“Terrace House Tokyo” Ep. 29 ‘About Love’

The crackling antics of the Terrace House members have slowly wiped out my will to watch until the end of this episode. And yet I somehow managed to pass Kai’s explosive stand-up routine about the miserable lives of Japanese business people, Hana spying on Ryo and Vivi, and Vivi’s numerous mentions of Ryo’s natural musk. Tupas should thank his lucky stars, whom he saw only for a short time this week.

Having witnessed Ryo’s undeniable chemistry with Vivi, Hana knows she has to face a tough fight to win him over. Therefore, she demands reinforcements and some much-needed advice from her pro-wrestling colleagues Jungle Kyona and Konami. The three ladies go out to Ginza to talk, like – even though they are the most girly girls outside the ring and all they want is to be hugged by someone – the men are put off by their husbands professions. Hana tells people that she “took over the family business” (her mother was also a wrestler), Konami says she “works in entertainment” and Jungle Kyona tries to avoid talking about her job.

To help Hana with her ryo problem, Jungle teaches Kyona Hana a little movement that she applies to gōkon (singles parties) to see if anyone cares: sit next to the subject of your affection, take a sip of your drink and place your glass near your glass. If your flock brings their glass closer to you, they are (maybe) interested. Hana declares this trick “so erotic!”, But that doesn’t stop her from watching Ryo’s glass of water at dinner the next day. The producers spoil us with several uncomfortable shots of Hana setting down her cup and pushing her closer to Ryos.

Speaking of ryo, apparently it smells good. Very good because Vivi doesn’t stop talking about it. While Hana tries desperately to make dinner plans with Ryo, Vivi sniffs his wrist and wears his hoodie. I assure you, he will never get this hoodie back. After dinner, Ryo and Vivi come closer on the couch, where their flirty interactions run from shy to blatant. “I’ve always been straightforward,” says Vivi, and she’s not wrong. Her flirting game is strong and she goes so far as to tell Ryo that she doesn’t want him to go out for dinner with Hana. Hana can’t hold back on her feelings, too, and keeps looking at the couple on the second floor, but Ryo notices them and serves us the worst moment of the episode and the wire puller so Ryo decides to refuse Hana’s date.

Ryo invites Vivi to the game room, but it’s very busy with Hana and Kai. Hana has to fall in love with Ryo as soon as possible because Kai clearly suits her better. He not only listens patiently to all of her romantic ailments, but also says to Hana: “I think you look hot. You are cute, you are funny, you are everything. If someone doesn’t like you, why should they care about that person? “In English, making him giggle and embarrassedly covering her face with a pillow (remember that train from episode 21 !?). It’s sweet enough that I want to forgive Kai for his terrible uprising.

Just when Hana seems to be cheered up by Kai’s western advertising techniques, Vivi and Ryo enter the room and kill the mood. To save face, Ryo says that they only came to see what Kai is up to, but no one is fooled. Kai takes the opportunity to ask Ryo what his priority in life is, and Ryo says basketball, not Vivi or even “visket” (like Vivi and basket, understand?), As the commentators joke.

The next day, after Ryo officially rejected him, Hana accepts the hint that he just isn’t in love with her. Vivi offers her a warm hug and a Leonardo DiCaprio film session, but it is in Emika’s one-arm hug that Hana finds some comfort and bursts into tears again.

All individual ladies (and boys)

Tired of dating with apps and waiting for the right person to magically appear in your life? Japanese singles have an alternative way to meet their next fling or the person of their dreams – Gōkon. These matchmaking parties, at which Jungle Kyona uses her drink trick, can range from occasional group adventures with friends to more formal business card and icebreaker games, from fun to downright uncomfortable. Regardless of the setup, one thing is certain: the alcohol flows. So even if you don’t find anyone to put a ring on it, you might end the night in love.

The Japan Times publishes a weekly summary of “Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020”. Feel free to add your thoughts in the comments. New episodes of Terrace House Tokyo 2019-2020 will air on Netflix and Fuji TV on Demand (FOD) and air on Fuji TV on Tuesday.

