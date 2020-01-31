‘Terrace House Tokyo’ ep. 31 ‘advertising stunt’

After weeks of eavesdropping, listening to used reports on conversations, and shedding very obvious signals, Hana and Vivi finally face some hard truths about their respective crushes for Ryo. Unfortunately, none of them seem to have a happy ending.

Ryo comes home with a black eye, probably from basketball training, but that’s not the only stroke he gets. He has been trying to slip through Hana and Vivi’s coquettish progress for weeks, and the girls have finally had enough of his indecisiveness. Ryo tries to pretend everything is fine by coming up with the idea of ​​a dinner or party, but Vivi continues to flirt with him and offers to kiss his blue eye to make him feel better. “It would heal in a flash,” she giggles. Ryo simply buries his face in his hands.

The Terrace House panel is absolutely stunned by Ryo’s behavior. At first he seemed to be interested in Vivi, not Hana, but now he doesn’t seem like either?

The special guest in this week’s studio, actor Eiichiro Funakoshi, is offering some expert battles to help us understand Ryo better. Funakoshi addresses that he almost certainly saw Ryo with a hickey in an earlier episode, so it’s possible that he’ll meet someone by the side. It would explain why he dodges Vivi and Hana.

Back in their common room, the three ladies wonder aloud who Ryo might like. “He has to make a decision,” Vivi explains. Hana, on the other hand, is afraid of the truth. He either pushes her progress further back or she bluntly tells him how she feels and is rejected. “There is no happy ending,” says Hana, and starts crying.

She decides on the latter during a casual meal with Ryo in the kitchen. She asks him if there is someone he has been interested in recently and quickly replies to her query about his favorite vegetable. Ryo purses her lips and answers with “Okra”. OK, vegetables aside, does he have a favorite wife? Ryo states that he has no special feelings for anyone in the house. He chooses his words carefully, but the bottom line is that they have all been divided into a friend zone.

Without missing a beat, Vivi comes in and is ready to put on her flirt. She invites Ryo to watch a romantic film she spotted on Netflix, and it’s a repeat of the scenario from the previous episode: Vivi, Ryo, a couch, and a laptop. Before they get to Netflix and Chill, however, Vivi wants something true.

“To put it bluntly,” she says, “it’s pretty obvious I’m in love with you.” But it is difficult for her to find out whether this feeling is mutual. Ryo is vague at first, but eventually admits that he thinks they are beautiful and that they share similar values. What holds him back is the worry that Vivi might one day move to America to make her Hollywood dream come true and force her to have a long-distance relationship. She replies that there is a chance that she will go to the US, but who knows what the future holds? Maybe she’ll find a job in Japan?

Ryo suddenly seems excited about her answer saying that it is too late and that she is too unfair. Their mutual frustration grows until Vivi finally says, “I don’t have the courage to end this, so I have to choose you.” Even then, Ryo refuses to give her a clear answer.

Health has no anger like a woman ignored.

Vivi gives a full report back to the girl’s room and Hana and Emika are furious. They let go of their real thoughts about Ryo – he is not authentic and he is actually not interested in finding love. They all conclude that he simply joined “Terrace House” for free advertising. He complains about how dirty the house is, but does not clean and flirts with the girls, but makes no commitment. While Ryo may have joined the show to strengthen his image, the girls agree that his reputation is growing in importance.

Triple trouble: Hana (left), Vivi (center) and Emika (right) question the intentions of roommate Ryo to move into the house at “Terrace House Tokyo 2019-2020” © FUJI TELEVISION / EAST ENTERTAINMENT

Another roommate who needs to work on his reputation is Kai. The roommates notice that he’s been hiding in the playroom lately and are wondering what’s going on with him. Hana goes upstairs to check on him and finds that he has a fever, but it’s also likely that he will need time alone to lick his wounds after being bombed on his comedy night. However, he continues to work on his act, writes new material and practices diligently. Kai won’t give up so easily.

Still, it’s a good time for another Vivi conversation. She interrupts Kai in the middle of a writing hour to offer him some sweet potato and a healthy dose of constructive criticism. She tells him to talk more about his own experience, and Kai answers the question he often thinks, “Why am I living?” Vivi has no patience for this darkness. She calls him out because he has isolated himself from the roommates, even though he says he has joined Terrace House to meet new people and make lifelong friends. She realizes that he is introverted, but she rarely sees him express who he is and that is shown in his comedy. Vivi is in tears this week with the “truth”.

Real conversation: Vivi gives roommate Kai constructive feedback on his stand-up comedy for “Terrace House Tokyo 2019-2020” © FUJI TELEVISION / EAST ENTERTAINMENT

On a positive note, Emika and Tupas are on the way to mating, share a bottle of Coca Cola and listen to Christmas carols on the couch together. Vivi yells at her, “You two are in a bubble of happiness,” and while there’s nothing particularly exciting to see with this particular couple, it gives us at least a break from the damn love triangles. Judging by the title of the next episode – “I hate you” – we face a difficult task.

New episodes of Terrace House Tokyo 2019-2020 will air on Netflix and Fuji TV on Demand (FOD) and air on Fuji TV on Tuesday.