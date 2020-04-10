‘Terrace Residence Tokyo’ Ep. 39 ‘Always Remembered’

Now, additional than ever, I want the sweet escape of Television drama as a reminder of a time when we weren’t in the throes of a pandemic. Even though the past couple of episodes of “Terrace Residence: Tokyo 2019-2020” were being really hard to observe, this episode shipped far more than ample heartwarming appeal to pull me again into the exhibit.

Kai has seemingly been carrying out some self-reflection given that the “Case of The Costume Incident” for the reason that the next night, he sits Hana down for an honest discussion. He apologizes once again for ruining her wrestling costume and admits, “I experienced no thought of thoughtfulness or gratitude for the folks all around me.” Even however he just cannot change her outfit, he promises to function difficult to pay back her again. Then, he adds that he would like to revisit the possibility of them getting shut again. Hana accepts his apology but she doesn’t seem prepared to be mates with him once again just still.

Sad to say, even if Hana has a alter of heart, she’ll be looking at a good deal a lot less of him from now on due to the fact he’s shifting out of the property. After his converse with Hana, Kai goes to the boys’ bed room, the place he tells Toshiyuki and Shion about his decision to depart the display and devote himself to a profession in stand-up comedy. Later on, the housemates gather in the kitchen and Kai tells all people the news. He says he needs they were being equipped to see a greater, improved model of him, but he hopes to see them all again just after he’s experienced some time to improve. Kai’s departure the subsequent morning is a somber affair, and even while he offers Hana a colorful portrait that he painted of her, she just cannot provide herself to hug him goodbye.

Cold shoulder: Hana says goodbye to Kai with a handshake and not a hug on ‘Terrace Residence Tokyo 2019-2020.’ | © FUJI Tv / EAST Enjoyment

With Kai relocating out, the addition of a new roommate is on the horizon. Yume goes out to lunch with some colleagues who grill her on her love existence in the house. Even though tucking into a massive sandwich, she tells her mates she’s partial to Toshiyuki, but she’ll maintain off right until she has witnessed the new person. (Is this what prompts Baba to get in touch with her a “thot” later in the studio? Who is creating these subtitles?)

The future scene provides us our first glimpse of Kai’s substitute. He’s launched with a monitor from Irish pop rock band Inhaler, and he’s hanging out with “Terrace House” alums Kaito Nakata and Masato Yukawa — both equally surfers. We don’t see the new guy’s facial area nonetheless, but we understand that these a few are longtime close friends, along with fellow present alums Person Sato and Yosuke Imai (who regrettably handed absent a calendar year just after his season was filmed). Is all people in this limited-knit group of bros likely to look on the display?

Again to the new guy. He’s a surfer, he travels a ton as a filmmaker and, he tells his surfer buddies, he presently has his eye on Vivi and his main purpose is to rating a kiss on the clearly show. “I’ll consider my finest and do what I can,” he says.

Yume and Vivi are household by yourself speaking about rollercoasters when the surfer dude would make his official entrance. Reo Kanao is 27 yrs outdated and Vivi promptly notes that he is “the embodiment of the surfer archetype” with his shiny smile and sun-kissed skin. He tends to make a great initial perception with the ladies by chatting about his documentary, which is about surfing, environmental problems and the local weather disaster, as nicely as his wish to make deep connections when dwelling in the home.

I would not be amazed if Vivi falls for Reo mainly because not only do they have equivalent knee injuries and dietary tastes to bond above, she is truly touched when Reo expresses his gratitude after she cooks him meal. On prime of that, she gets flustered when he appears to be like at her right after Toshiyuki asks what sort of girls Reo likes to date.

Reo has no difficulties fitting in, bringing a energetic, almost festive, atmosphere to the home (he formerly instructed the ladies that one particular of his ambitions was to convey everyone collectively). But Toshiyuki places a damper on the “Kumbaya” temper when he asks how pro surfers make funds. Toshiyuki is no question questioning if the new dude is heading to steal Yume away so Hana laughs at him, stating, “You’re performing like you are by now her boyfriend.”

Ideal on cue, Yume comes residence from a bash, and Toshiyuki seems straight at the digital camera, raises his eyebrows and grins. Jim Halpert he is not, for the reason that that glance created me deeply not comfortable and I promptly screamed. I wasn’t the only just one to respond that way — the panelists, You and Tori-chan in unique, also experienced potent responses.

Immediately after meal, the girls huddle in their bed room to examine the newest housemate. Hana can make an astute observation that “surfers are attractive, are not they?” and Vivi jumps on the bandwagon, incorporating that “I’m a enthusiast of Reo. I presently like him a large amount.” Vivi is stunned that Reo not only provided her a glass of h2o but also brought it to her. Other fellas never do that, she claims — Vivi, is your bar that minimal? Where by are you hanging out, girl? The women agree that Reo is a accurate gentleman. Toshiyuki might have motive to be worried due to the fact, based mostly on this discussion, Yume could be idea-toeing towards Staff Reo.

With all the awareness on Reo, Shion appears a very little jealous. “When I arrived, I didn’t get a welcome occasion,” he factors out. But all of a sudden the lights in the kitchen area go out and Yume will come in carrying a birthday cake lit up with candles and a sparkler. It is Shion’s birthday! Absolutely everyone sings to him and, as he blows out the candles, Reo hilariously yells, “No welcome bash, but we won’t overlook your birthday!” The teasing does not end there. After chopping the cake in half, Hana pushes a plateful into Shion’s experience. “Seriously, what is happening?” states Shion as the other folks cheer. “I’m so joyful. It is as well amusing.” I’m happy Shion eventually bought a second in the limelight with a lighthearted and enjoyment scene. He’s been in the background for the previous couple of episodes.

As if we didn’t have ample proof previously that Reo is a superior dude, the episode closes with him sitting outdoors on the roof, creating a toast to the sky in honor of his deceased friend, Yosuke. Hana joins him, asking what he’s carrying out, and he shows her the vital Yosuke made use of when he was on “Terrace Residence: Boys x Girls Upcoming Door.”

“He was a close close friend of mine,” Reo tells her. “The person who encouraged me to be a part of ‘Terrace House’ was him. But he experienced to go away to grow to be a star. … The ideal detail I could do was keep my promise to him and stay lifetime to the fullest for the both of us.” He speaks so warmly about his close friend, sharing anecdotes about the time they shared. I even astonished myself by tearing up a bit.

Extra screen time for Reo, make sure you and thank you. He is the relaxed my nerves have to have in the course of the age of COVID-19.

The Japan Occasions is posting weekly recaps of “Terrace Residence: Tokyo 2019-2020.” Come to feel no cost to add your ideas in the responses area. New episodes of “Terrace Dwelling Tokyo 2019-2020” stream on Netflix and Fuji Tv on Need (FOD) and air on Fuji Television set on Tuesdays.