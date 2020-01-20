Terrance Boyd is confronted with firearms after fleeing Aurora

An Aurora gang member faces multiple gun loads after trying to escape a traffic jam and get rid of a gun.

Terrance D. Boyd, 27, is facing 11 charges including aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm without a FOUND card, possession of a firearm by a criminal and opposition to a police officer.

Terrance D. Boyd Kane County’s Attorney’s Office

Aurora officers began chasing a vehicle for an alleged traffic violation on January 14, Kane County state law firm said. The police caught up and Boyd ran away.

When he saw the police, Boyd reportedly fled the scene and laid a gun on a nearby trash can, the prosecutors said. Officers captured him and imprisoned him a short time later.

Boyd is a “well-known gang member” and may not possess a weapon because of previous criminal convictions, the state law firm said. At the time of his arrest, between June and December last year, he was free from guilt for crime.

He is being held at a $ 200,000 bail and is scheduled for January 30 in court, prosecutors said.

Read more about crime and follow the murders in the city.